Battleship New Jersey Launches WETSU Podcast

Most decorated Navy Battleship launches new platform to reach new audiences

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Battleship New Jersey announced the upcoming launch of its new podcast, WETSU: a Battleship New Jersey Podcast. The new podcast builds on the success of the historic ship’s widely successful YouTube channel. The podcast is hosted by Battleship CEO Marshall Spevak.

The podcast will feature special guests who served on the Battleship New Jersey’s crew or have a special relationship with the Battleship or the newly commissioned USS NEW JERSEY (SSN-796) submarine. It will also feature active-duty military commanders in New Jersey and veteran leaders in our community.

WETSU — a motto instilled in the last crew by the 19th and final commander of the BB-62, RADM Ronald Tucker (USN, Ret.) — stands for “We Eat This Stuﬀ Up” (or a slightly more vulgar version). Military.com quoted it as saying, “a piece of military lingo that typically stands for putting on a happy face while performing some kind of grueling labor.” The term was then emblazoned on the ship’s final Battle Flag, which flew as the Battleship left its pier for the first time in nearly 25 years back in March 2024.

“I am proud to launch WETSU — another opportunity to spread the word about the nation’s most decorated Battleship while highlighting our incredible active duty military and veterans community — on the heels of the ship’s widely successful dry docking project and the unbelievable success of our YouTube channel and social media platforms,” said Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship and Host of the WESTU podcast. “Between the dry docking of the Battleship and the commissioning of our sister ship, the USS NEW JERSEY (SSN-796), 2024 was an unforgettable year. In 2025, this podcast is another example of the Big J's ever-growing reach and support.”

“It was great to reminisce with Marshall on the early days of the Home Port Alliance and what it took to get the Battleship back home to New Jersey,” said Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-1). Norcross was a Founding Member of the BB-62’s Board of Trustees and was a crucial player in the bipartisan eﬀort to bring the ship home to New Jersey. “Nearly 25 years later, the Battleship looks better than she has in decades. We’re grateful to have the ship on the Camden Waterfront, where she’ll remain a teaching tool for future generations of schoolchildren.”

“Commissioning week was a special time, made all the more special by the Battleship New Jersey’s crew and the Commissioning Committee,” said Commander Steve Halle (USN), Plankowner Commanding Oﬃcer of the USS NEW JERSEY (SSN-796). CDR Halle was recently relieved as Skipper of the Submarine following his highly successful two-year tour of duty. “I appreciated the opportunity to share with Marshall and the listeners the story of the shipbuilding to commissioning of the Submarine New Jersey — the newest apex predator of the Submarine Fleet —while talking about the Navy and our historic namesake, the BB-62.”

Season 1 guests include (but are not limited to):

• Rear Admiral Ronald Tucker (USN, Ret.)

19th Commanding Oﬃcer, USS NEW JERSEY (BB-62)

• Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-1st)

Battleship Founding Trustee & Member, House Armed Services Committee

• Admiral J. Paul Reason (USN, Ret.)

Commander, Battle Group Romeo & 1st Black 4-Star Admiral in Navy history

• CAPT Kent “Brewski” Smith (USN)

Commanding Oﬃcer, Naval Weapons Station Earle

• CDR Steven Halle (USN)

Plankowner Commanding Oﬃcer, USS NEW JERSEY (SSN-796)

• Bill Brown (USN, Ret.)

SEAL Team 8, Operation Iraqi Freedom + Veterans Advocate & Attorney

• CDR Joe Benton (USNR)

Battleship Dry Dock Docking Pilot & General Manager, McAllister Towing of Philadelphia

Season 1 of the podcast, produced by Emma Hermo for the Battleship New Jersey, will consist of eight episodes released bi-weekly beginning January 15th, 2025.

WETSU Podcast Trailer

