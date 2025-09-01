Air Esscentials Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Scent Marketing and Branding

Air Esscentials Team

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Esscentials , a leading scent marketing and branding company, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this September. From humble beginnings to global recognition, the company has transformed the world of scent marketing by offering innovative solutions for businesses and residences alike.Founded in a small garage by Spence Levy, Marc Levy and Citron Arbel, Air Esscentials began its journey with a bold idea: to revolutionize the way the world experiences scent. With just three people and a passion for creating unforgettable sensory experiences, the company began walking up and down Miami Beach, offering to scent hotels for free for a week. The effort paid off, and those initial free trials led to long-term partnerships with some of the world's top businesses."Air Esscentials started from nothing, but with sheer grit and innovation, we turned our passion for scent into a global business," said Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. "We’ve always believed that the right fragrance can transform an environment and elevate a brand, and we're proud to have helped countless companies harness the power of scent to build stronger connections with their customers."A key milestone for the company was the design and patenting of their own fragrance diffusers. With an eye for innovation and environmental responsibility, Air Esscentials set out to create scent machines that were not only effective but also eco-friendly. The brand's custom-designed scent diffusers are now a staple in commercial and residential spaces across the globe.Air Esscentials expanded beyond scent machines by developing an entire line of branded products, including private label candles, room sprays, pillow misters, reed sticks, sachets, and more. They’ve also partnered with some of the world’s most prestigious perfumers to create fragrances that delight the senses.With an international distribution network, Air Esscentials now services clients around the world. Their high-profile clientele includes Brightline rail, Sandals resorts, Nobu, Fox Studios, NBC Universal, Rockefeller Center, UM Health, Baha Mar, and many more."Today, Air Esscentials serves a diverse range of industries, from hospitality and retail to healthcare, and we continue to create unique scent solutions that help businesses thrive," said Marc Levy, co-founder of Air Esscentials. "We’re excited for what the next 20 years will bring as we continue to lead the way in scent marketing."As the company celebrates two decades of success, Air Esscentials is more committed than ever to offering high-quality scent products and services. With a dedicated team of 50 employees at their headquarters in Doral, FL, Air Esscentials is poised for continued growth and innovation in the years to come.About Air EsscentialsAir Esscentials is a family-owned business that has become a leader in the scent marketing industry. With 20 years of experience, the company provides cutting-edge scent solutions for businesses and residential clients worldwide. From custom fragrances to scent diffusion systems, Air Esscentials helps brands enhance their environments and engage their audiences through the power of scent. For more information, please visit www.airesscentials.com

