Air Esscentials and Scentex Unveil an Aromatic Collaboration: "Design Your Diffuser Kit" for a Fragrant Holiday Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Esscentials, a leading scent marketing and branding company with 18 years of experience, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Scentex, an innovative scent experience company. Together, they are proud to introduce the "Design Your Diffuser Kit," an immersive at-home scent design experience that infuses your surroundings with the magic of the holiday season.
“As we all know, life is simply better when your surroundings smell amazing, and Air Esscentials has been pioneering this philosophy since its inception. With a rich history of creating unforgettable olfactory experiences for a diverse range of industries, including retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential clients, Air Esscentials is now inviting individuals to join in on the sensory journey,” says Spency Levy, President of Air Esscentials.
The "Design Your Diffuser Kit" offers a unique opportunity for customers to craft their own signature scents from the comfort of their homes. The kit includes everything needed to embark on an aromatic adventure:
- An instruction booklet to guide you through the creative process
- A placemat to keep your workspace tidy and organized
- 18 fragrant blotters (fragrance strips)
- Three top note bottles
- Three middle note bottles
- Three base note bottles
- Two bottles filled with carrier oil
- Two reed diffuser bottles
- 10 reeds to disperse your unique scent
The "Design Your Diffuser Kit" is priced at $86 and will be available for purchase on the Air Esscentials website starting November 1, just in time for the holiday season. The scents featured in the kit are designed to evoke the warm and cozy ambiance of sweater weather, making it the perfect addition to holiday celebrations.
Air Esscentials and Scentex have a shared passion for bringing the magic of scent to life, and this collaboration is the first of many exciting projects on the horizon. The companies are already planning future kits tailored to specific holidays throughout the year, including upcoming releases for Mother's Day and other special occasions.
"In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we often forget the perfumer that resides within each of us," says Tiffany Rose Goodyear, Founder and CEO of Scentex. "'Design Your Diffuser Kit' is an invitation to unlock your inner scent artist, allowing you to craft and share your own unique fragrance story. This kit is a delightful opportunity to infuse your surroundings with the scents that resonate with you, tapping into the artistry of fragrance creation that we all inherently possess."
By bringing the world of multi-sensory branding strategies into the homes of consumers, Air Esscentials and Scentex are taking scent branding to new heights for an unforgettable olfactory adventure.
For more information please visit www.airesscentials.com.
About Air Esscentials:
Air Esscentials is a family-owned scent marketing and branding company with 18 years of expertise in providing environmental scent delivery systems. Based in Miami, FL, the company specializes in enhancing the sensory experiences of retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential clients through innovative scent diffusion solutions. With a vast fragrance library and a commitment to multi-sensory branding, Air Esscentials aims to create unforgettable olfactory experiences.
About Scentex:
Scentex is a scent experience company that brings fragrances to life in unique and innovative ways. From live scentscaping events to virtual scent experiences, Scentex specializes in creating shared olfactory spaces, whether in-person or across the globe. Their passion for scent innovation and immersive workshops makes them a leading player in the world of fragrance.
For more information please visit www.airesscentials.com.
Air Esscentials
+1 305-446-1670
info@airesscentials.com
