Explore the Archives’ New Interactive Historical Markers Map

The Delaware Public Archives is excited to announce the launch of an enhanced State of Delaware Historical Markers Map, now available on our website. Built on ArcGIS in collaboration with DE FirstMap, this dynamic tool brings Delaware’s rich history to your fingertips.

With just a few clicks, users can explore all the state’s official historical markers, discover detailed information about each site, and easily navigate to related content on our website. The map offers powerful filtering options, allowing you to search by marker category, city, and Historical Categories such as America’s 250th anniversary, Black History, Hundreds, Native American heritage, and Women’s History.

Whether you’re planning a road trip, researching local history, or simply curious about the stories that shaped the First State, the State of Delaware Historical Markers Map is your gateway to exploring Delaware’s past in an interactive, user-friendly format.

Discover it now at: https://archives.delaware.gov/delaware-historical-markers/

If you have questions, or for more information, please email historicalmarkers@delaware.gov.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov.