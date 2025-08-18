BCR Cyber Launches New Artificial Intelligence Course to its Cybersecurity Training Programs

Course Prepares Students to Understand and Operate AI-enabled Tools in Security Operations Centers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it has added the Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for SOC Operations to its training programs.This intensive one-week, 40-hour foundational course introduces students to the core concepts of AI and Machine Learning (ML) within the context of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It is designed for BCR Cyber students with little to no prior AI experience and helps them build a strong conceptual understanding of AI/ML technologies in cybersecurity operations.“AI has quickly become a significant element of cybersecurity and continues to grow – from AI-enabled attacks to AI cyber defense tools, so it’s crucial for SOC operators to be AI proficient,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. “By bridging foundational AI instruction with our hands-on training, our course helps prepares students to understand, evaluate, and operate AI-enabled SOC tools.”The course was developed in collaboration with Nick Reese, whose background includes leading the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s emerging technology policy team during the rapid rise of generative AI, smart city technology, and commercial space innovation. Reese has advised the White House, industry, and governments worldwide on national technology policy and brings deep expertise in aligning cutting-edge AI capabilities with operational security needs.Using a structured blend of lectures, hands-on tabletop exercises, and case studies, BCR Cyber’s AI course includes eight modules covering: the History and Fundamentals of AI and ML; Recognizing the Use of AI in Cybersecurity; Basics of Data and AI Training; Neural Networks; Generative AI; Case Study – AI in Offensive Cyber Operations; Case Study – CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI for Defensive Operations; and AI in SOCs Tabletop Exercise.By the end of the course, students will be able to:• Explain foundational AI/ML concepts relevant to cybersecurity and SOC environments;• Identify and analyze AI/ML applications in cybersecurity operations;• Understand how different AI training methods impact system performance and outcomes;• Interpret AI system outputs within security workflows;• Integrate AI/ML best practices into SOC operations;• Navigate ethical and operational challenges related to AI in cybersecurity.BCR Cyber’s new Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for SOC Operations course will first be offered as part of its current Cybersecurity Operational Methods Education and Training (COMET) and Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training (ICE-T) programs.COMET provides training for Maryland state and local government employees to elevate the ability of the workforce to identify and respond to the largest cybersecurity challenges facing the state and local government. ICE-T is a 6-month, entry-level course commencing with CompTIA’s A+, Network+ and Security+ training, and then continues with BCR Cyber’s SOCOA I Training and Certification.Both COMET and ICE-T are offered at no cost to qualified participants under the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Program.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

