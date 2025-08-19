Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina Debuts $50M Renovation Including 30,000 sq. ft. of Meeting Space

Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina, a 200-acre coastal escape

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina debuts newly reimagined accommodations, dining outlets and more than 30,000 square feet of premier meeting and event space, located at 555 NE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34996. The $50 million revitalization also includes the addition of two new establishments developed by restaurateur Rocco Mangel – Locals Lanes and The Hutch A hospitality and recreation main hub on Hutchinson Island, the family and pet-friendly resort is set across 200 acres of pristine shoreline, with 274 coastal-inspired rooms and oceanfront suites complemented by an extensive lineup of amenities. In addition to the expansive meeting space, the property also features a welcoming lobby and reception, five dining establishments, a celebrated 18-hole executive golf course, six pickleball courts, three pools, watersports powered by Feet Wet Adventures, direct beach access, and a private marina. The recent renovation complements the natural allure and charm of Hutchinson Island, offering a modern and sophisticated ambiance with thoughtfully appointed design elements."We’re excited to unveil the reimagined Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina, designed to elevate every aspect of our guests’ experience," said Jason Tyson, General Manager. "From the refreshed accommodations to innovative dining and entertainment options like The Hutch and Locals Lanes, our goal is to provide exceptional service and memorable stays for both visitors and locals alike."The resort accommodations are set in both the Resort Tower and Beach Tower. The Resort Tower offers spacious rooms and Junior Suites that are perfect for families, refreshed with warm sand and cool ocean colors, and well-appointed in-room amenities including a mini fridge and seating area. All rooms have convenient access to the resort’s main pool, the newly modernized Baha Grille and the al fresco restaurant Latitudes. The Beach Tower boasts refreshed, condo-style suites that have been previously enhanced with modernized wood floors, décor and design that blend warm hues of sand-inspired beiges and subtle touches of ocean-inspired blues. Each suite has fully equipped kitchens, easy access to the outdoor pool adjacent to the tower and the newly refreshed poolside Sandpiper bar and restaurant, and direct access to the beach. The Beach Tower suites offer a residence-like experience perfect for families, multi-generational travel, and social trips like girls’ weekend getaways.Adding to the array of amenities, the resort has debuted The Hutch, a coastal café serving breakfast and lunch, and Locals Lanes, the only duckpin bowling alley and arcade on the island serving elevated bar food and drink favorites. Both concepts were curated by Rocco Mangel, seasoned restaurateur and hospitality entrepreneur, and each bring a unique dining and entertainment experience to the resort and locals of Hutchinson Island.Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina features an impressive 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, with 21 event venues which includes 17 breakout rooms and the ability to host up to 510 guests in a single meeting room – making it the largest, premier event and meeting destination on Hutchinson Island. In addition to state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities, ample event and business services and equipment, countless meeting configurations and an attentive, knowledgeable and intuitive team of planning experts, the venue boasts several unique event spaces.A standout includes the Elliot Amphitheater, a fully equipped auditorium-style space accommodating up to 80 guests in a classroom configuration, that is unlike anything on Hutchinson Island and the surrounding vicinity. Also noteworthy is the Osprey Terrace that overlooks the marina and bay and offers an incredible view of the sunset skyline, an unmatched quality in local event space offerings, uniquely merging the picturesque landscape of the marina with the resort’s adaptable, extensive event space. The resort also hosts incomparable events on a private beach or fairway, which are perfect for weddings, corporate or social group gatherings.Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina is the ultimate destination for visitors seeking a truly authentic Hutchinson Island Experience, and for locals who want to experience the most expansive variety of resort amenities and activities. For more information or to make a reservation call 1 800 775 5936 or visit www.MarriottHutchinson.com

