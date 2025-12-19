Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf, & Marina Celebrates Grand Reopening of Hutchinson Island Marina

Hutchinson Marina_Ribbon Cutting_Donahue_Tyson_Dawson_Commissioner Vargas celebrate the Marina Grand Opening during a Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Ribbon cutting marks a defining milestone in the resort’s $50 million revitalization

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf, & Marina has officially celebrated the grand reopening of the Hutchinson Island Marina with a ribbon cutting hosted in partnership with the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce. The event welcomed chamber partners, community leaders, guests, and local officials - including Commissioner Eileen Vargas, District 1- as the resort unveiled the fully reimagined waterfront and commemorated the completion of its multi-year, $50 million transformation.Held at the resort’s Latitudes Pavilion, the ceremony highlighted the debut of the marina’s modernized 75-slip facility featuring upgraded infrastructure, a dedicated fuel dock, pump-out services, and seamless connectivity to the resort’s dining, recreation, and accommodations. The reopening strengthens the marina’s position as a gateway for local boaters, seasonal travelers, and vessels navigating the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.Reflecting on the occasion, Jason Tyson, General Manager of Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, shared, “This was an incredible moment for our team and our community. Celebrating the marina’s reopening together underscored how meaningful this revitalization is - not just for the resort, but for the entire Treasure Coast. The marina’s return enhances the guest experience on every level and completes a vision that elevates Hutchinson Island as a premier coastal destination for visitors arriving by land or sea.”The marina rebuild - led by US Marina Group -was designed to enhance long-term boater access, improve operational performance, and integrate the waterfront more seamlessly into the broader resort experience. Positioned just three miles north of the St. Lucie Inlet with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, the marina now offers an elevated hub for both transient and local boaters.Kevin Dawson, General Manager of Hutchinson Island Marina, added, “The ribbon cutting was a wonderful celebration, and it also represents a much bigger story. This marina was rebuilt with intention—creating a safer, more efficient, and more welcoming experience for boaters and the community. Its connection to the resort amplifies what makes Hutchinson Island so special: a place where recreation, hospitality, and natural beauty meet.”The marina’s reopening is part of Marriott Hutchinson Island’s comprehensive property-wide revitalization, which introduced refreshed coastal-inspired guestrooms and suites, expanded culinary concepts including Locals Lanes and The Hutch, enhanced meeting and event spaces, and upgraded recreational amenities such as three pools, six pickleball courts, an executive golf course, watersports activities, and more than 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space.With the transformation now complete, the resort reinforces its standing as the Treasure Coast’s most robust ocean-to-Intracoastal destination—serving leisure travelers, boaters, meeting planners, and the local community with an elevated, modern coastal experience.About Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf, & MarinaNestled along 200 scenic acres of idyllic shoreline between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal waterway, Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf, & Marina effortlessly brings an extraordinary, but familiar Florida beach experience with an elevated, thoughtful approach of modern sophistication to the Treasure Coast located in Stuart, Florida. The resort features 274 guest rooms and suites featuring an ocean-inspired color palette and nautical concepts, and private balconies with stunning views. The resort’s many amenities include five unique dining experiences, an 18-hole executive golf course with an aqua driving range, a private marina with watersports activities, three outdoor pools, direct beach access, two fitness centers, tennis facility, and six pickleball courts. With more than 30,000 square feet of modern, fully equipped meeting and event space, the resort accommodates groups from 10 to 510 and offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor venues for private celebrations and events. Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf & Marina participates in Marriott Bonvoy—the award-winning travel program from Marriott International—allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stays and enjoy all the benefits of staying as a member. For more information, please visit www.MarriottHutchinson.com

