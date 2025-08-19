BigScoots and Memberful Announce Partnership to Offer Premium Membership Website Hosting

Memberful has partnered with BigScoots to give its clients access to premium membership website hosting for performance, security, and hands-off management.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots , a leading provider of fully managed hosting solutions for WordPress, and Memberful, a powerful membership software platform, today announced a new partnership. The collaboration will enable Memberful clients to use premium membership website hosting on BigScoots Managed Hosting services to achieve unrivaled performance, robust security, and hands-off management.Membership website hosting faces unique and demanding challenges that go beyond those of a standard site. Slow load times, downtime, and glitches can quickly lead to member frustration and increased churn, directly impacting the business's bottom line.To overcome these hurdles, premium hosting services are essential. They provide the dedicated resources, high uptime guarantees, advanced security measures, and superior scalability that these sites require. By investing in premium, managed hosting, site owners can ensure their platform is fast, reliable, and secure, allowing them to focus on creating valuable content and fostering a thriving community, which is the true key to long-term success."We are thrilled to partner with Memberful to bring our high-performance hosting solutions to their impressive client base," said Katie Stapley, VP of Client Success at BigScoots. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible hosting experience, and we believe Memberful clients will see a significant improvement in the speed, security, and reliability of their websites."Hosting Built for Membership SitesWith the combined strengths of both platforms, creators, entrepreneurs, and organizations who rely on Memberful to build and grow their membership businesses can benefit from:- Unrivaled Performance: Membership platforms often handle a large volume of dynamic, uncacheable content, complex database queries, and a high number of concurrent users. BigScoots Managed Hosting is optimized for speed and reliability, ensuring that membership sites load quickly and provide a seamless experience for members, even during peak traffic.- Strong and Dependable Security: Protecting site reliability and its valuable content is paramount. With a proactive approach to security, BigScoots offers advanced protection against threats, including malware scanning, firewalls, and regular security audits, to keep member sites safe for peace of mind.- Hands-Off Management: The partnership allows Memberful clients to focus on what they do best—creating content and engaging their members—while BigScoots handles all the technical aspects of hosting, including updates, backups, and monitoring.A Natural Fit for Memberful ClientsThe partnership between Bigscoots and Memberful is a natural fit, rooted in a shared commitment to empowering creators and businesses through robust, hands-on support and reliable technology. Both companies prioritize a "human-to-human" approach, offering personalized assistance from real experts who are deeply invested in their clients' success.“When we started looking for a hosting partner, we discovered that BigScoots’ dedication to quality and support matched our own,” said Lauren Gilbert, Customer Happiness at Memberful. “When we learned that several of our clients were already using BigScoots because of their reputation for managed WordPress expertise and exceptional customer service, the decision to partner was an easy one.”For mutual clients, Bigscoots provides the foundation that ensures a membership site is always available and optimized for performance. Memberful then builds on this by offering a powerful, brand-centric membership platform that allows creators to easily monetize their content and build a community. Together, they eliminate technical headaches and provide the strategic support needed for creators to focus on what they do best: creating great content and growing their business.Exclusive Benefits for Memberful ClientsMemberful clients can learn more about the hosting advantages of BigScoots Managed WordPress Hosting plans, as well as exclusive offers, by visiting the dedicated Memberful page on the BigScoots website at www.bigscoots.com/memberful About MemberfulThe best membership businesses are built with Memberful. Designed for those who’ve built an audience and are ready to grow with intention, Memberful helps creators run sustainable membership businesses, earn predictable income, and stay focused on what matters most. Whether they’re just getting started or managing something at scale, Memberful stays behind the scenes and quietly powers the business without getting in the way.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

