CBP Field Ops to host 14th annual ‘Trade Day’ in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations will host the 14th annual Trade Day at Huntington Place downtown, August 20.

The free event is open to the public and will provide attendees with an opportunity to interact with CBP personnel, Detroit Field Office trade staff, Canadian government officials, and a multitude of representatives from partner government agencies responsible for trade facilitation and enforcement.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the free event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our trade facilitation and enforcement missions are essential to our economic vitality, helping protect consumers and creating a level playing field for American businesses,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Trade Day 2025 will really capture what that process looks like and how stakeholders can help us maintain a safe and robust trade system.”

Demonstrations and presentations will provide information on current programs and policies relating to the import and export of merchandise, current initiatives, and regulations relating to trade operations. New this year, Trusted Traveler Program representatives will be conducting mobile enrollments for all conditionally approved applicants for Global Entry, NEXUS, and Free and Secure Trade programs. No appointment needed!

For questions or to register in advance, email dfotradeoperations@cbp.dhs.gov.

