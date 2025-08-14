ALTTRAN Inc. to Attend Global Polymer Summit 2025

Custom Rubber Compounder to Showcase Mixing and Lab Capabilities at Cleveland Event

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTTRAN Inc., a specialty polymer mixing company known for building relationships that provide answers within the polymer mixing and molding industry, announced its participation in the Global Polymer Summit (GPS) 2025, taking place September 8-11, 2025, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

The Global Polymer Summit represents the merger of the International Elastomer Conference (IEC) and the International Tire Exposition & Conference (ITEC), creating the most comprehensive gathering of companies that mold, extrude, and calendar rubber – exactly the customers ALTTRAN serves every day.

Focused on Custom Solutions and Fast Delivery

While many companies in the polymer mixing industry focus on large-volume production, ALTTRAN has built its reputation on providing fast, reliable mixing and problem-solving for companies that need custom solutions. With rapid turnaround capabilities and expertise in smaller volume batch sizes, ALTTRAN helps manufacturers get the exact polymer compounds they need.

"We focus on helping customers with their specific polymer mixing and formula development needs," said Dave Topliff, President of ALTTRAN Inc.

Two Core Services on Display

ALTTRAN's presence at GPS 2025 will highlight their two primary capabilities:

Custom Mixing Excellence: ALTTRAN mixes both black and color rubber compounds, with each polymer tailored to customer specifications. Applications include:

Electrically insulative and conductive rubber

Rubber rollers and plumbing applications

Building & construction materials

Hosing & tubing, diaphragms, seals & gaskets

Lab and Formulation Development: ALTTRAN Technical Services (ATS) offers comprehensive rubber testing using standard ASTM methods, helping customers develop new formulations and troubleshoot existing ones. Polymer types include EPDM, NBR, Natural Rubber, Neoprene, SBR, Synthetic Polyisoprene, HNBR, Butyl, and many others.

What Sets ALTTRAN Apart

In a competitive landscape, ALTTRAN differentiates itself through three key advantages:

Speed: Fast and reliable delivery when others take much longer

Flexibility: Willingness to work with smaller volume batch sizes that larger competitors often won't handle

Communication: Direct access to technical expertise for troubleshooting and problem-solving

"Many companies in our industry have moved away from the relationship side of the business," explained Topliff. "We've found that manufacturers still want to work with people who understand their specific challenges and can provide real solutions, not just take orders."

Filling Industry Gaps

As the rubber industry has evolved, many companies no longer develop their own polymer formulas. ALTTRAN fills this gap by working directly with customers to create formulations that meet exact end-use specifications and process requirements. When customers send new polymer formulations, ALTTRAN starts with initial lab studies to confirm physical properties and mixing methods, ensuring no surprises when compounds reach the factory floor.

The company's technical approach focuses on providing real-world solutions for rubber and elastomer formulation challenges. Lab testing capabilities include heat aging, low temperature brittleness, abrasion resistance, electrical conductivity and resistivity, and fluid and swell testing.

Advanced Technical Capabilities

ALTTRAN Technical Services offers comprehensive rubber testing using ASTM-standard methods, with recent lab expansions including MonTech rubber process analyzers (RPA 3000), moving die rheometers, Mooney viscometers and advanced software for data analysis. The technical team works closely with customers on high-performance rubber applications, providing the skills needed to interpret test data and find practical solutions.

Visit ALTTRAN at GPS 2025 - Booth 1412

"GPS 2025 brings together exactly the kinds of companies we work best with," said Topliff. "These are manufacturers who understand that having the right polymer compound, delivered on time, with proper technical support, can make or break their production schedules."

For manufacturers attending GPS 2025 who need reliable polymer mixing solutions, formula development, or technical troubleshooting, ALTTRAN offers a straightforward value proposition: fast turnaround, consistent quality, and direct access to problem-solving expertise.

"If you're dealing with polymer mixing challenges, or you need someone who can deliver custom compounds on a reasonable timeline, come find us at booth 1412," said Topliff. "We're there to build relationships and provide answers."

About ALTTRAN Inc.

ALTTRAN specializes in clean and consistent custom rubber mixing for color rubber and black rubber compounds in a variety of rubber processing applications. Based in Hudson, Ohio, the company serves manufacturers across diverse industries, focusing on building relationships that provide answers within the polymer mixing and molding industry. ALTTRAN positions itself as the Rubber Industry Problem Solver.

Global Polymer Summit 2025 will be held September 8-11, 2025, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The event merges the International Elastomer Conference (IEC) and the International Tire Exposition & Conference (ITEC) and runs concurrently with the Silicone Expo USA.

