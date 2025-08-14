GlobalComix and Kodansha Announce a Landmark Partnership to Make Iconic Manga Available Worldwide

Kodansha launches on GlobalComix this August 21st, 2025.

Launching 6,000+ volumes and weekly new releases, GlobalComix unlocks Japan's most iconic manga for fans

Our mission at GlobalComix is to make manga and comics of all kinds accessible to fans everywhere. That’s why we’re incredibly honored to welcome Kodansha to GlobalComix.” — Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder of GlobalComix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the leading digital comics platform connecting fans with creators and publishers around the globe, is thrilled to announce a historic partnership with Kodansha , one of Japan’s largest and most influential manga publishers. This marks GlobalComix’s first partnership with a major Japanese manga publisher, ushering in a new era for manga accessibility and global reach.On August 21st, fans can dive into a collection of over 500 handpicked books from Kodansha’s legendary catalog, featuring beloved and iconic series that span action, romance, sci-fi, and fantasy. Among the highlights are Attack on Titan, Witch Hat Atelier, Vinland Saga, and many more.And a week later, on August 27th, GlobalComix will unleash thousands of additional manga books, featuring a mix of day-and-date and a robust back catalog of fan-favorite series. All content from Kodansha will be available a la carte, empowering readers to build their collections. GlobalComix Gold members receive an exclusive discount on Kodansha purchases, solidifying the Gold Membership as the best deal in comics and manga.“We here at Kodansha are thrilled to be bringing our unmatched and deep catalog of manga to the growing community of comics fans at GlobalComix!” said Alvin Lu, President & Chief Executive Officer at Kodansha USA.“Our mission at GlobalComix is to make manga and comics of all kinds accessible to fans everywhere,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder of GlobalComix. “That’s why we’re incredibly honored to welcome Kodansha – one of the most influential names in manga storytelling over the past several decades. This partnership isn’t just a content milestone; it’s a major leap forward in building a truly global comics platform. And this is only the beginning of what we have planned for manga on GlobalComix, both a la carte and through our Gold Membership.”Featured Series Launching August 21:- Attack on Titan- Battle Angel Alita (including Last Order and Mars Chronicle)- Boys Run the Riot- Cardcaptor Sakura (Collector’s Edition & Clear Card)- Ghost in the Shell (including Stand Alone Complex)- Initial D- Shangri-La Frontier- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (plus Trinity in Tempest)- Vinland Saga- Witch Hat Atelier and Witch Hat Atelier KitchenWith this landmark partnership, GlobalComix cements its place as the premier destination to read comics and manga anytime, anywhere in the world with a diverse and expansive global library built for fans.Fans can visit GlobalComix.com now and follow Kodansha, getting notified as soon as the books arrive.

