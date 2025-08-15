Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo Now Offering Comprehensive Wellness For NYC Patients

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care based on merit for 2025.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care based on merit for 2025. Dr. Okubadejo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained spine surgeon, continues to redefine patient care through his integrative approach to spinal health. Known for his expertise in treating degenerative spinal disease and complex spinal conditions affecting the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine, Dr. Okubadejo has recently expanded his practice to offer full-body wellness services through a new initiative: Comprehensive Wellness.This innovative program, part of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care, brings together a multidisciplinary team that includes a nurse practitioner offering IV vitamin therapy, a nutritionist, and an exercise physiologist. By incorporating these specialists, Dr. Okubadejo provides a more holistic model of care that supports both surgical and nonsurgical patients throughout every stage of treatment and recovery.“They will all complement me as a spine surgeon, to provide the best care for our patients,” says Dr. Okubadejo.A firm believer in preventive care and personalized treatment, Dr. Okubadejo emphasizes the importance of minimally invasive techniques, patient education, and strong communication. At the heart of his practice is a commitment to treating each patient with kindness, compassion, and clinical precision.Dr. Okubadejo completed his undergraduate studies at Brown University and earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, followed by a fellowship in spinal surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Okubadejo is an accomplished researcher and speaker, having presented at major spinal conferences worldwide.Outside of the operating room, Dr. Okubadejo is an avid golfer and now holds certification from the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI). Through this specialized training, his practice offers tailored services designed specifically for golfers, focusing on injury prevention, performance optimization, and spine health to help athletes stay active and pain-free on the course.With the launch of Comprehensive Wellness, Dr. Okubadejo continues to set new standards in spine care—blending surgical expertise with whole-body support to help patients achieve lasting health and mobility.To learn more about Dr. Okubadejo, please visit: nynjspine.com and comprehensivewellnesshealth.com.---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

