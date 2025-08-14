US Moving Manual Saves Americans Millions by Exposing Rogue Movers

Consumers Are Falling Victim to One of America’s Fastest-Growing Scams — Here’s How to Avoid Becoming the Next Statistic

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The moving industry may seem straightforward, but behind the smiles and packing tape lies a shadow economy of deception. According to recent industry data, Americans spend over $20 billion annually on long-distance moves — and an alarming portion of that is stolen through scams, inflated fees, and hostage-load tactics. US Moving Manual , founded by former industry insiders, has made it their mission to pull back the curtain. “We’ve seen the tricks firsthand,” says the company’s founder. “From bait-and-switch pricing to outright theft, rogue movers know exactly how to exploit people during one of the most stressful times of their lives.”The organization’s online short course arms consumers with the exact knowledge needed to avoid these traps — from identifying fake reviews, to spotting illegal contracts, to knowing when to walk away before the first box is loaded.The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reports that complaints against movers have more than tripled in the last decade. Many victims lose thousands of dollars, irreplaceable belongings, and months of peace of mind. In many cases, these scammers operate across multiple states under different names, making recovery nearly impossible. US Moving Manual offers one clear message: don’t hand over your life’s possessions until you know exactly who you’re dealing with. Their platform is packed with insider tips, regulatory checklists, and real-world red flags to look out for.For more information or to enroll in the course before your next move, visit usmovingmanual.org — because when it comes to protecting your move, what you don’t know can cost you everything.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.