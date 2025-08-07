US Moving Manual - Blows the Whistle on Multi-Billion Dollar Moving Industry Scams

Learn how to spot scams, avoid rogue movers, and protect your move with expert tips from US Moving Manual — the truth they don’t want you to know.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over $20 billion flowing through the U.S. moving industry every year, consumers are more vulnerable than ever to fraud, price-gouging, and bait-and-switch scams — especially during peak moving seasons. In response to the growing wave of complaints and financial devastation left behind by rogue moving companies, US Moving Manual has launched a powerful online platform exposing the truth behind these operations — straight from industry insiders.Backed by firsthand knowledge and experience within the moving world, US Moving Manual is pulling back the curtain on the industry's darkest secrets — revealing how unsuspecting families are manipulated, overcharged, and even held hostage by illegal carriers and deceptive brokers.“Most consumers don’t realize how bad it really is until it’s too late. We’ve seen families quoted $3,000, only to be forced into paying $9,000 to get their stuff back,” says the founder of US Moving Manual.According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), over 13,000 moving-related complaints are filed each year — many of which involve fraudulent pricing, hostage situations, and property theft. Experts estimate that over $1 billion is scammed from moving consumers annually.To combat this epidemic, US Moving Manual has released a short, affordable course that walks users step-by-step through identifying red flags, verifying real carriers, avoiding broker traps, and ensuring your belongings aren’t held for ransom.Before hiring any company, consumers are urged to take the course at USMovingManual.org — because by the time something goes wrong, it’s often too late to fix it.The Course Includes:South Florida, The Moving Industry, and Drug AddictionsInsider red flags most movers won’t tell youHow to verify licensed moving companies properlyHow brokers hide behind fake quotes — and how to stop itTools and templates to protect your deposit and deliveryDon’t get scammed — get informed.Consumers can now protect themselves from moving scams , choose a legitimate moving company, and learn what movers don’t want you to know — all in under an hour.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.