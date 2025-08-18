The Italian Deli Co. Announces Grand Opening in Pasadena

All-day Italian restaurant and deli market in Pasadena, serving fresh handmade pasta, Roman-style pinsa, piadas, seasonal salads, and house-made provisions. Inspired by the warmth of traditional Italian kitchens and the charm of classic markets.

Little Italy-style deli market meets European trattoria—The Italian Deli Co. brings Chef Lalo’s cuisine, Caffè Vergnano, & authentic Italian dining to Pasadena.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Deli Co. , a new authentic Italian deli-market and restaurant, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM at 1615 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104. Operated by United Restaurants LLC, the deli marries NY Little Italy's deli with a European restaurant’s experience, offering Chef Lalo’s authentic Italian cuisine, morning breakfast from 8:00 AM, late-night dining until 10:30 PM daily, premium Caffè Vergnano espresso and cappuccino, Italian iced refreshers, gelato, and inviting outdoor seating.Concept and Unique AspectsThe Italian Deli Co. blends a Little Italy-style deli with fresh, hand-sliced meats and artisanal sandwiches and a European restaurant with a vibrant outdoor patio, creating an unforgettable trattoria-style experience. Guests are greeted with Buongiorno smiles, rustic wooden tables, and the aroma of freshly baked piadina flatbreads and ciabatta, evoking an Italian countryside market. Soft Italian music, warm lighting, and a family-oriented vibe foster a welcoming hub for neighbors.Key features include:• Authentic Italian Fare: Artisanal sandwiches with premium imported meats, cheeses, and olive oils, crafted by Chef Lalo’s expertise, rooted in Little Italy’s deli tradition.• Italian Refreshers and Desserts: A variety of rinfrescanti Italiani (Italian refreshers and smoothies) and iced coffees, like Caffe Latte Freddo, creamy gelato, indulgent affogato (espresso over gelato), tiramisu, and cannoli, showcasing Italy’s dessert culture.• Morning Breakfast and Late Hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM for breakfast, featuring crespelle, frittatas, and Caffè Vergnano espresso, with late-night dining with Italian wines until 10:30 PM for evening gatherings.• European Restaurant Ambiance: A cozy indoor space paired with a charming outdoor patio with shaded tables, perfect for espresso, cappuccino with cannoli, or gelato al fresco under Pasadena’s skies.• Caffè Vergnano Espresso: Exclusive and premium coffee from Italy’s oldest roaster, founded in 1882 in Chieri by Domenico Vergnano, with over 140 years of family-crafted 100% Arabica blends.• Curated Market: Italian grocery items like prosciutto, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pasta, and sauces for home cooks.• Sustainable Practices: Locally sourced produce and other products to support Pasadena’s community.The soft opening has received enthusiastic and positive feedback from guests, local officials, and the community, setting the stage for a memorable grand opening.Grand Opening Details• Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025• Time: 4:00 PM• Location: The Italian Deli Co., 1615 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104• Event: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Victor Gordo [TBC], City Councilmember Rick Cole, and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President.“We’ve blended a Little Italy deli with a European restaurant to create an authentic Italian experience,” said Gary Chaglasyan, Partner at United Restaurants LLC. “With Chef Lalo’s authentic Italian cuisine, refreshing spremuta and gelato, morning breakfast to late-night dining, Caffè Vergnano’s legacy, and our outdoor patio, we’re building a community hub in Pasadena.”Media are invited to cover the event, enjoy complimentary tastings, and explore advertising or editorial opportunities.

