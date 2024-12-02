PizzaBox, Pioneer in Pizza Subscriptions, Joins Effort to Help Iconic Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza Reopen After Fire

Support Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza with PizzaBox! Subscribe to their pizza subscription and help rebuild this iconic pizzeria (plus enjoy legendary pies monthly.)

ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PizzaBox AI , the smart pizza subscription platform for pizzerias, is honored to partner with Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza , one of America’s most iconic pizzerias, to help raise funds for its reopening after a devastating fire. Through an innovative pizza subscription campaign, 100% of subscription proceeds will go directly to Al Santillo, with PizzaBox providing its platform and marketing expertise free of charge.REBUILDING AN ICONSantillo’s Brick Oven Pizza, a beloved institution in Elizabeth, NJ, has served its famous pies for over 100 years. Established in 1918 by Lou Santillo, the pizzeria has earned legendary status, thanks to its unique 200-square-foot brick oven and rich family history.On January 6, 2024, a fire destroyed the pizzeria, leaving owner Al Santillo determined to rebuild despite losing the facility and lacking fire insurance due to the oven's historic nature."Reopening Santillo's means everything to me and my family," said Al Santillo. "The support we've received has been incredible, and PizzaBox’s pizza subscription program is a vital part of making this happen."HOW PIZZABOX PIZZA SUBSCRIPTIONS HELPPizzaBox AI’s subscription platform offers an innovative way for the community to support Santillo's. Customers can subscribe to a 12-month plan for $187, receiving one pizza per month while directly contributing to rebuilding this historic pizzeria.KEY DETAILS:- 100% of proceeds go to Al Santillo to support the rebuild.- PizzaBox provides its subscription platform and marketing at no cost.Subscribers not only enjoy Santillo’s iconic pizza but also play a role in ensuring its comeback.SANTILLO'S LEGENDARY RECOGNITIONSantillo’s has earned nationwide acclaim, including a 9.8 revised One Bite rating by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, who called it “one of the legendary pizza spots in the world.” Portnoy and other prominent supporters, including celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, have rallied behind Santillo’s, emphasizing its cultural and culinary importance.HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT- Get Your Pizza: One Pizza per Month for 12 Months for $187- Link to Subscribe: https://pizzabox.ai/santillos-brick-oven-pizza/subscribe By subscribing, customers directly support Santillo’s recovery and enjoy the legendary pizza that made it famous upon reopening.ABOUT SANTILLO'S BRICK OVEN PIZZASantillo’s Brick Oven Pizza has been a family-owned and operated institution in Elizabeth, NJ, since 1918. Known for its one-of-a-kind brick oven and deep-rooted tradition of excellence, Santillo’s is a cornerstone of the pizza world. Despite the fire, Al Santillo and his family are determined to rebuild and continue the legacy.ABOUT PIZZABOX AIPizzaBox AI is a subscription platform designed to transform the pizzeria business model. By offering prepaid pizza subscriptions, pizzerias can generate upfront capital, lock in loyal customers, and increase revenue through upsells. With seamless integration and no upfront costs, PizzaBox makes it easy for pizzerias to launch pizza subscription programs that build loyalty and profitability.“We’re humbled to support Al Santillo and his journey to rebuild this iconic pizzeria,” said Vincent Chaglasyan, Co-Founder of PizzaBox. “This partnership underscores our commitment to preserving the heart and soul of America’s pizzerias.”LET'S BRING SANTILLO'S BACK TOGETHERSantillo’s journey is one of resilience, tradition, and great pizza. Be part of the comeback and help rebuild this legendary institution—one pie at a time.For more information and to subscribe, visit https://pizzabox.ai/santillos-brick-oven-pizza/subscribe

