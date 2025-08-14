DMV News You Can Use for August 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC! The 2025-2026 school year is just around the corner. As students return to school this month, we want to remind you to please slow down when driving in neighborhood school zones and watch for children congregating or playing near bus stops.

In this month's newsletter, we include some important school bus safety information to help protect our children. Did you know that the school bus is one of the safest vehicles on the road? Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles. Keep reading to learn more about how to stay safe around school buses. We also share safety tips on how to prevent your vehicle from being stolen, including how DMV is enacting key provisions of the Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (STEER) Act.

This month, DMV's Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program reminds us of the costly penalties associated with impaired driving. Keep reading to learn about other substances that can impair your driving and lead to a DUI.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 4 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay cool, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - August 2025