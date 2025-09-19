DMV News You Can Use for September 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC! As September ushers in the fall season, beautiful autumn foliage, and cooler temperatures, I want to remind all drivers in the District to follow posted speed limits and always use caution around pedestrians and cyclists. Whether going to school or work, riding in your neighborhood or driving home, we want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations, and we all have a responsibility to ensure that happens.

In this month's newsletter, we highlight Child Passenger Safety Week, which focuses on the importance of protecting children in vehicles during every stage of development – from car seats to booster seats and seat belt use.

We are also gearing up for another Car Seat Safety Check Up Event, taking place at our Inspection Station on Saturday September 27 from 10am to 2pm. We look forward to seeing everyone there! Speaking of the Inspection Station, keep reading to learn more about the fall/winter operating schedule.

And finally, as a reminder, your feedback is always important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the monthly DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, October 2 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay cool, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - September 2025