Global Impact Wellness Group, Fleur’Drea, and VirtuoVerse Announce Virtual Women’s Wellness Awareness Initiative

CATONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Impact Wellness Group Inc . (GIWG) has announced a strategic collaboration with Fleur’Drea, a women’s lifestyle and wellness brand, and VirtuoVerse , an immersive virtual engagement platform. Together, the organizations will launch a virtual awareness initiative focused on women’s wellness, education, and community connection, led by GIWG executives Andre Vaughn and Dr. Andrea V. Givens.The program will use VirtuoVerse’s interactive technology to provide accessible spaces for women to connect with experts, engage in conversations on wellness-related topics, and participate in community-focused events.“Our partnership brings together three organizations committed to empowering women through knowledge and engagement,” said Andre Vaughn, GIWG’s Executive Officer. “This initiative is about creating meaningful conversations in an environment that’s both welcoming and informative.”Program HighlightsVirtual Forums – Discussions covering various aspects of women’s well-being, from lifestyle strategies to community resources.Panel Events – Guest speakers from health, education, and community sectors sharing expertise and experiences.Interactive Q&A – Moderated by Dr. Givens, allowing participants to exchange ideas and ask questions in real time.Dr. Andrea V. Givens, Executive Director of GIWG, added: “By working alongside Fleur’Drea and VirtuoVerse, we can expand our reach and provide high-quality, evidence-informed content that resonates with women from all walks of life.”The Women’s Wellness Awareness Initiative will launch this fall, with event schedules and participation details to be announced on the official channels of Global Impact Wellness Group, Fleur’Drea, and VirtuoVerse.About Global Impact Wellness Group Inc.Global Impact Wellness Group is a licensed mental health and substance use recovery organization dedicated to holistic, client-centered care through counseling, education, and community outreach.About Fleur’DreaFleur’Drea is a women’s lifestyle and wellness brand that collaborates with community organizations to promote awareness, education, and empowerment initiatives.About VirtuoVerseVirtuoVerse is an advanced digital platform offering immersive virtual spaces for business, education, and community engagement.Media ContactGlobal Impact Wellness GroupMedia RelationsPhone: (800) 990-7408

