Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,034 in the last 365 days.

Global Impact Wellness Group, Fleur’Drea, and VirtuoVerse Announce Virtual Women’s Wellness Awareness Initiative

Andre Vaughn, Visionary Founder & Chairman

Executive Director of Global Impact Wellness Group, recognized for her scientific leadership and mental health advocacy.

Whether you're navigating perimenopause, mood swings, or cycle-related challenges, Fleur'Drea is here to help you feel more like you - no matter the season!

Global Impact Wellness Group® Teams Up with Fleur'Drea via VirtuoVerse to Elevate Women's Well-Being

Together, we’re creating immersive avenues for women to embrace equilibrium, from hormonal balance to emotional resilience.”
— GIWG's leadership
CATONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Impact Wellness Group Inc. (GIWG) has announced a strategic collaboration with Fleur’Drea, a women’s lifestyle and wellness brand, and VirtuoVerse, an immersive virtual engagement platform. Together, the organizations will launch a virtual awareness initiative focused on women’s wellness, education, and community connection, led by GIWG executives Andre Vaughn and Dr. Andrea V. Givens.

The program will use VirtuoVerse’s interactive technology to provide accessible spaces for women to connect with experts, engage in conversations on wellness-related topics, and participate in community-focused events.

“Our partnership brings together three organizations committed to empowering women through knowledge and engagement,” said Andre Vaughn, GIWG’s Executive Officer. “This initiative is about creating meaningful conversations in an environment that’s both welcoming and informative.”

Program Highlights

Virtual Forums – Discussions covering various aspects of women’s well-being, from lifestyle strategies to community resources.

Panel Events – Guest speakers from health, education, and community sectors sharing expertise and experiences.

Interactive Q&A – Moderated by Dr. Givens, allowing participants to exchange ideas and ask questions in real time.

Dr. Andrea V. Givens, Executive Director of GIWG, added: “By working alongside Fleur’Drea and VirtuoVerse, we can expand our reach and provide high-quality, evidence-informed content that resonates with women from all walks of life.”

The Women’s Wellness Awareness Initiative will launch this fall, with event schedules and participation details to be announced on the official channels of Global Impact Wellness Group, Fleur’Drea, and VirtuoVerse.

About Global Impact Wellness Group Inc.
Global Impact Wellness Group is a licensed mental health and substance use recovery organization dedicated to holistic, client-centered care through counseling, education, and community outreach.

About Fleur’Drea
Fleur’Drea is a women’s lifestyle and wellness brand that collaborates with community organizations to promote awareness, education, and empowerment initiatives.

About VirtuoVerse
VirtuoVerse is an advanced digital platform offering immersive virtual spaces for business, education, and community engagement.

Media Contact
Global Impact Wellness Group
Media Relations
Phone: (800) 990-7408

Ali Mehdaoui
M.E studios
+1 732-688-4259
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other

Fleur'Drea for Women's Best Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Impact Wellness Group, Fleur’Drea, and VirtuoVerse Announce Virtual Women’s Wellness Awareness Initiative

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more