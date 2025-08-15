Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine Named a NJ Top Docs Practice for 2025 With 11 Reviewed and Approved Providers

Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine based on merit for 2025.

Being named a Top Docs practice reflects our commitment to treating every patient with compassion, precision, and purpose.” — Dr. Mark R. McLaughlin

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a single-office practice has grown into a leading regional institution, known for combining cutting-edge technology with a deeply rooted patient-first philosophy. For nearly 20 years, Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine has delivered life-changing outcomes for patients suffering from brain, spine, and joint conditions—guiding them from precise diagnosis to recovery with compassionate, customized care.“Being named a Top Docs practice reflects our commitment to treating every patient with compassion, precision, and purpose,” said Dr. Mark R. McLaughlin, founding neurosurgeon at Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine.The list of reviewed and approved providers is as follows:- Dr. Mark R. McLaughlin- Dr. Nirav Shah- Dr. Seth Joseffer- Dr. Matthew Tormenti- Dr. R.J. Meagher- Dr. James Barrese- Dr. David J. Lamb- Dr. Dhimant J. Balar- Dr. Guillermo J. Bernal- Dr. Gregory Quille- Dr. Stephen LychockAt the heart of Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine is a team of award-winning physicians committed to advancing medical excellence and community impact. Each doctor brings a deep sense of purpose that goes beyond clinical expertise, engaging in mission work, youth mentorship, and local outreach.“This recognition speaks to our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional care while giving back to the communities we serve,” added Dr. Nirav Shah, medical director and neurosurgeon at Princeton Brain, Spine & Sports Medicine.Among these initiatives is the Dr. Nirav & Neha Shah Family Medical Mission, a nonprofit bringing high-quality, no-cost medical care to underserved patients in Bonao, Dominican Republic. This mission partners with organizations such as the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation and the Dominican Foundation to expand access and strengthen healthcare in the region.Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine’s dedication to mental health advocacy is also evident in its support of Attitudes in Reverse(AIR), a nonprofit focused on mental health education and suicide prevention. Dr. Nirav Shah and his wife, Neha Shah, PharmD, were honored for their contributions to AIR’s mission of fostering understanding, dignity, and respect for individuals affected by mental illness.Beyond direct medical care, Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine actively supports a broad range of charitable efforts, partnering with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, YMCA, United Grapplers, Camp Fire NJ, CentraState Healthcare Foundation, and many more. The practice also launched initiatives like ArtTimesTwo, a collaboration with local artists to create a more healing, welcoming environment for patients.For nearly 20 years, Dr. Mark R. McLaughlin has volunteered as a youth coach with the Princeton Wrestling Club, working with 8- to 12-year-olds in his hometown. Five years ago, he helped launch Trenton Youth Wrestling, a program that now introduces more than 200 boys and girls from Trenton public schools to the sport each year.Dr. McLaughlin’s commitment to wrestling is deeply personal. As a young athlete, the sport—and an inspiring coach—instilled in him the resilience and discipline that would later define his medical career. Wrestling gave him the mental toughness to thrive in a demanding neurosurgical residency under Dr. Peter Jannetta, the father of modern neurosurgery, and to succeed alongside some of the field’s leading minds. To this day, Dr. McLaughlin sees wrestling as more than a sport—it’s a powerful tool for shaping character, building confidence, and opening doors for the next generation.With a focus on innovation, education, and heart, Princeton Brain and Spine continues to deliver exceptional care while making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.---About Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports MedicinePrinceton Brain, Spine & Sports Medicine is a regional leader in neurosurgery, orthopedic spine care, sports medicine, and pain management. With a team of nationally recognized surgeons and specialists, the practice delivers comprehensive, patient-first treatment to help individuals regain function, mobility, and quality of life. Through innovation, education, and community involvement, Princeton Brain, Spine & Sports Medicine continues to redefine excellence in medical care across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.For more information, please visit: https://www.princetonbrainandspine.com/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.