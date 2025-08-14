Helping Humans & AI Unite . We are designing the future of Human + Robot collaboration

BJ CONCEPTS and Bubo Defense Announce Strategic Partnership to accelerate public sector adoption of secure, AI-ready email infrastructure using mxHERO.

" This partnership with BJ CONCEPTS amplifies our mission to equip public agencies with secure, AI-ready infrastructure.”” — Mark Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Bubo Defense.

ORLANDO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BJ CONCEPTS and Bubo Defense Announce Strategic Partnership aims to accelerate public sector adoption of secure, AI-ready email infrastructure using the mxHERO Mail2Cloud platform (M2C).Bubo Defense, a leading North American channel partner of mxHERO, Inc., today announced a strategic distribution partnership with BJ CONCEPTS, a Washington D.C.-area government solutions firm specializing in innovative IT and cybersecurity. This collaboration expands Bubo Defense’s regional go-to-market reach by aligning with BJ CONCEPTS’ public sector expertise.BJ CONCEPTS, a Washington D.C.-area government solutions firm specializing in innovative IT and cybersecurity offerings for the public sector, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Bubo Defense, a leading North American channel partner of mxHERO, Inc., developer of the award-winning Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform.Under the agreement, BJ CONCEPTS will serve as a regional distributor and the go-to-market force focused on delivering the mxHERO Mail2Cloud (M2C) platform to State, Local, and U.S. Federal Civilian Government customers. The collaboration is poised to accelerate secure digital transformation across the public sector by addressing the challenge of unstructured email content, enhancing compliance, and enabling scalable workflow automation, key prerequisites for trusted deployment of Agentic AI.As agencies explore Agentic AI and machine-driven decision-making, the need to extract, classify, and govern data from legacy email systems has never been more urgent. The Mail2Cloud platform addresses this by transforming dormant email content into structured, secure, and AI-usable formats."The public sector continues to wrestle with legacy email systems that are risk-prone, siloed, and incompatible with emerging AI initiatives," said BJ Hudson, CEO and Founder of BJ CONCEPTS. "Partnering with Bubo Defense and leveraging the mxHERO Mail2Cloud platform allows us to empower government customers with the tools they need to secure, modernize,and unlock their email content for AI-enabled decision-making."M2C securely and intelligently captures emails, including body, attachments, and metadata and routes them to agency-approved, FedRAMP High compliant cloud repositories such as Box Intelligent Content Cloud, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Workspace, Egnyte, or AWS S3-based environments. This ensures regulatory alignment and unlocks email content for AI and automation." This partnership with BJ CONCEPTS amplifies our mission to equip public agencies with secure, AI-ready infrastructure,” said Mark Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Bubo Defense. “Email remains one of the most underleveraged data assets in government. Together with mxHERO, we’re unlocking that potential and transforming inboxes into engines of insight, compliance, and automation.”This partnership comes at a time of heightened concern around ransomware, email-based data breaches, and compliance requirements across government agencies. With the inclusion of mxHERO in their solution portfolio, BJ CONCEPTS aims to give public sector customers a seamless path toward modernizing email workflows while preparing for the AI-powered future of government operations.About BJ CONCEPTSBJ CONCEPTS ( www.bjconceptsinc.com ) is a Washington D.C.-area IT and government solutions provider focused on delivering secure, modern technology platforms that meet the rigorous security demands of the public sector. The firm specializes in advanced cybersecurity, AI readiness, and digital modernization initiatives across federal, state and local government within secure environments.About Bubo DefenseBubo Defense ( www.bubodefense.com ) is a premier North American distributor of mxHERO Mail2Cloud, delivering cutting-edge Intelligent Email Management solutions for enterprise, defense, and public sector organizations. As a trusted channel partner, Bubo Defense supports partners and customers with advanced content security, compliance, and automation technologies designed for the AI era.Media Contact:Eric CordellCo-Founder and Chief Strategy OfficerBubo DefenseEmail: contact@bubodefense.comSOURCE: Bubo Defense, Inc.

