Bubo Defense Launches Strategic Partnership with DryvIQ to Advance Enterprise Unstructured Data Ingestion

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bubo Defense, a leader in intelligent email management and AI-driven security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with DryvIQ, a leader in unstructured data management, to enhance enterprise and public sector agency capabilities for unstructured data ingestion into Box’s Intelligent Content ​Management platform​​. ​This collaboration will drive advancements in compliance, data security, digital hygiene, and AI-powered business transformation.Through this partnership, Bubo Defense extends mxHERO's Intelligent Email Management Platform, Mail2Cloud, to customer use cases requiring intelligent mapping of real-time inbound and outbound email communications—encompassing email body content, metadata, and attachments—into Box's Intelligent Content ​Management platform​​. ​This integration empowers organizations to enhance their compliance posture, fortify email security, and optimize content workflows for collaboration and Agentic AI use cases enabled by Box Enterprise Advanced​ plan​.Moreover, the alliance between DryvIQ and Bubo Defense expands enterprise options to eliminate content silos by enabling organizations to access and analyze unstructured data across their entire application stack for seamless migration to and ongoing governance within Box’s Intelligent Content ​Management platform​​.​Strategic Benefits for CustomersUnder the partnership, DryvIQ delivers powerful data management capabilities for automatically and continuously readying unstructured data, including:Real-Time Data Visibility and Intelligent Automation – Provides a unified view across cloud and on-premises storage repositories to identify and continuously address redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data, while also surfacing and automatically managing privacy and security risks.Enhanced AI Enablement – Supports organizations in leveraging Box​’s​ Enterprise Advanced capabilities—including Box AI Studio, Box Apps, Box Archive, Box Doc Gen, and Box Sign—by ensuring broad-based unstructured data ingestion into the Box Intelligent Content ​Management platform​​ ​.Strategic Content Migration and Platform Modernization – Enables informed decision-making around content consolidation, unstructured data silo elimination, and modernization initiatives within Box."As organizations generate more content than ever before, the ability to make the data relevant, organized, cleansed, and secured has become essential to effective data governance and GenAI success," said Sean Nathaniel, CEO at DryvIQ. "The partnership with Bubo Defense extends our customers’ options for content migration while also providing further visibility and actionability into their siloed, unstructured data. With the ability to include mxHERO Mail2Cloud's core capabilities, specifically for the intelligent routing of email-based communications into Box—we’re helping customers unlock the full value of their content and properly lay the foundation for AI-readiness."​​"Bubo Defense is at the leading edge of Human+AI innovation," said Mark Evans, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Bubo Defense. "The fundamental consideration for Agentic AI’s potential pertains to security guardrails along with access to valuable unstructured data to fuel AI's potential. This partnership allows us to deploy mxHERO's Intelligent Email Management (IEM) Mail2Cloud platform to address bespoke email content capture automation while in tandem giving clients a broader across-the-stack ability to eliminate unstructured data content silos in favor of content residency within Box’s Intelligent Content ​Management platform​​. ​This is a win for our customers, and we're excited to partner with the DryvIQ team!"​​​​​“As organizations prepare for an AI-powered future, they need to harness the full value of their unstructured data while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Dan O'Leary, Senior Director, SI & Ecosystem GTM at Box. “That’s exactly what our Intelligent Content Management platform was built for—turning fragmented, siloed content into a secure, organized, and AI-ready foundation. Our collaboration with Bubo Defense and DryvIQ expands on this vision, helping customers accelerate content migration, automate email-based workflows, and gain deeper insights from their data—all within Box.”​About DryvIQDryvIQ makes the world’s content AI Ready. The all-in-one platform continuously automates critical data quality and security controls across any unstructured data platform. By integrating with 40+ on-premises and cloud repositories, including Box, DryvIQ’s intelligent ​content​​ ​ management platform helps organizations tackle the complexities of unstructured content across all their entire digital landscape by ensuring content is relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure. Trusted by over 1,100 organizations, DryvIQ works with some of the world’s largest and most complex enterprises to manage massive data volumes with speed and scale. Website: www.dryviq.com About Bubo DefenseBubo Defense is a cybersecurity and AI innovation firm specializing in intelligent email management, compliance, and digital security solutions. With a focus on Human+AI collaboration, Bubo Defense helps enterprises and public sector clients harness the power of AI-driven security, automated content capture, and intelligent data governance to enhance digital resilience and operational efficiency. Website: www.bubodefense.com For media inquiries, please contact:Eric J. Cordell, CSO – Bubo DefenseEmail: EricCordell@bubodefense.com

