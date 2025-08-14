Royal Cyber Unveils Generative AI Solution to Accelerate COBOL-to-Java Mainframe Modernization with AWS Transform

Accelerate Migration and Modernization using Agentic AI

New Generative AI-powered solution modernizes COBOL apps to Java in months, cutting timelines by 50% and reducing manual effort by 90%.

By combining AWS Transform’s agentic AI with our SCM Migration Tool, we help enterprises modernize faster, smarter, and with less disruption” — said Syed Basheer, Senior Vice President, Royal Cyber.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in IT consulting and digital transformation, today announced its Generative AI-powered COBOL-to-Java modernization solution, combining Royal Cyber’s SCM Migration Tool with AWS Transform for Mainframe to help enterprises modernize in months instead of years—delivering up to 50% faster project timelines and a 90% reduction in domain knowledge extraction time.With millions of lines of COBOL still powering mission-critical applications, organizations face urgent challenges: a shrinking mainframe talent pool, escalating licensing costs, and the need for cloud-ready architectures.Traditional modernization methods are slow, costly, and risky. Royal Cyber’s new solution with AWS Transform automates code extraction, code analysis, documentation, decomposition, refactoring, and deployment—transforming legacy COBOL CICS into modular, maintainable Java and Angular components while preserving business logic and functional equivalence.The combined approach addresses both technical complexity and business needs, minimizing manual effort while ensuring functionality, performance, and compliance.________________________________________Solution Highlights• Automated legacy mainframe code extraction to multiple target SCM (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps) & AWS S3 bucket for modernization readiness• AI-driven business logic identification and documentation• Agentic AI-powered refactoring from mainframe COBOL applications to Java applications• Modularization for maintainability and scalability• Proven enterprise results with measurable time and cost savings“From automated extraction to intelligent decomposition, we enable a seamless transition to Java that cuts costs and delivers cloud-ready applications,” said Ganeswar Sethi, Mainframe Practice Lead, Royal Cyber.________________________________________Join the Live WebinarDiscover proven strategies to fast-track your mainframe modernization journey in our upcoming live session on September 19th, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM CDT.Our experts will walk you through real-world use cases, demonstrate the power of Generative AI with AWS Transform, and show how Royal Cyber’s SCM Migration Tool can help you reduce timelines, cut costs, and preserve business functionality.Whether you’re planning your first modernization project or accelerating an ongoing initiative, this session will give you actionable insights to move forward with confidence.Reserve your spot now: Register Here — seats are limited.________________________________________About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber is a global IT consulting and solutions provider specializing in digital transformation across AI, cloud, automation, commerce, and data analytics.With deep expertise in mainframe modernization, enterprise integration, and intelligent platforms, Royal Cyber empowers businesses to innovate faster and operate smarter.Serving clients across industries worldwide, the company delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that drive agility, enhance customer experiences, and unlock measurable business value in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

