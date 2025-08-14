449 Century and Heritage Farm Families Honored at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Program celebrates farms that have been in the same family for 100 and 150 years, respectively

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 14, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson honored 449 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage Farm designations at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.

This year, 246 Century Farms and 203 Heritage Farms were recognized during ceremonies in the historic livestock pavilion on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. To date, more than 21,000 Century Farms and 2,000 Heritage Farms have been recognized throughout Iowa. The Century Farm program began in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. The Heritage Farm program began in 2006.

“Century and Heritage Farm families represent the very best of Iowa and our values. Their deep roots, unwavering dedication, and tireless work ethic are a testament to the strength of our rural communities and multi-generation farm families,” said Secretary Naig. “By honoring these families, we celebrate not only their farming legacies and decades of agricultural success, but also the critical role they play in building our state’s economy and strengthening our nation.”

The Century and Heritage Farm recognition program is made possible through a partnership between the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

“It’s an honor to recognize Iowa’s Century and Heritage Farm families and their legacies and impact to this great state,” said Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau President. “The work ethic and dedication demonstrated by these families over generations is very special, and we’re proud to celebrate their milestones.”

To search the database of Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit the Department’s website.

High quality photos of the recipients will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.