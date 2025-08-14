Pillars of Power Signals Los Angeles Tribune’s Bold Leap Into Original Film

Los Angeles Tribune Film Festival The Pillars of Power Movie Poster Pillars of Power Movie Producers Jerry Sargeant Behind the Scenes Filming Pillars of Power

Documentary Highlighted at Inaugural International Film Festival, Unpacking the Five Forces Driving Human Potential in a Time of Global Change

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, a new feature-length documentary executive produced and directed by Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune, and Dawna Campbell, EVP and head of its film division, will premiere in 2026 as the publication’s first original film. A landmark for the 138-year-old media brand, the project examines five foundational forces shaping human potential: money, relationships, health, mental wellness, and spirituality.

The release marks a significant new direction in the Tribune’s mission to advance conscious journalism and meaningful storytelling. With a global cast of visionary thinkers and leaders, Pillars of Power invites audiences to challenge outdated measures of success and reconnect with purpose at its core.

“We didn’t set out to entertain,” said Moe Rock. “We set out to document a truth—and to give people something solid to build on.”

Blending elements of science, spirituality, and personal development, the film arrives nearly 20 years after the debut of The Secret, the iconic documentary that brought the Law of Attraction into the mainstream. With appearances by master teachers Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, and John Assaraf, Pillars of Power revisits core ideas that sparked a global conversation—and expands them through lived experience and practical insight.

“Attraction starts the process—but it’s aligned action that changes your life,” said Dr. Joe Vitale. “You don’t become great by wishing. You become great by moving.”

The film explores how leadership, science, and spirituality converge to redefine modern greatness. Financial visionaries Sharon Lechter, Ken Honda, and Dame Doria Cordova share perspectives on evolving economic values. Visionary intuitive Sonia Choquette, international speaker Dan Clark, healer Jerry Sargeant, and spiritual teacher Jagadeesph Paramahangsa contribute insights on energy, legacy, and collective consciousness. They are joined by additional voices, each adding a unique layer to the film’s central question: What sustains greatness beyond achievement?

As part of its pre-launch campaign, Pillars of Power will be a featured media presence at the International Los Angeles Tribune Film Festival, August 14–16 at AMC30 in Orange, California. The inaugural event will welcome filmmakers and cultural leaders from more than 20 countries, with a lineup of 33 films spanning documentary and international cinema. Red carpet appearances, press interviews, and exclusive photo opportunities will spotlight the cast and creative team.

Launched in partnership with 90210 Enterprise, the festival aims to elevate work that provokes dialogue and redefines how stories are told. With a focus on depth over spectacle, it reflects the Tribune’s mission to champion voices that challenge, uplift, and reshape the cultural narrative.

The Pillars of Power producers will join a dedicated Producers Panel featuring Tiffany Cano, Susan Shatzer, Deepika Sandhu, and Alisha Magnus-Louis, offering behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the film and the mission behind it. The original score, composed by Giloh Morgan, blends sound, healing, and innovation to deepen the film’s emotional and thematic impact.

“Power without authenticity falls apart,” said Dawna Campbell. “The only real foundation is integrity—who you are when no one’s watching.”

Pillars of Power arrives at a time when traditional definitions of leadership and success are being reevaluated across cultures. Through powerful stories, global voices, and a message grounded in personal alignment, the film offers a thoughtful reflection on what it means to live with purpose. It doesn’t promise easy answers—but it offers a place to begin.

About The Los Angeles Tribune

Founded in 1881, The Los Angeles Tribune is a legacy media brand committed to serving as a platform for ideas that inform, inspire, and influence. Rooted in a tradition of journalistic integrity, the Tribune has evolved into a boutique multi-platform media company producing print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Its mission is to champion conscious leadership, meaningful storytelling, and cultural transformation—amplifying voices that shape the future.

About the Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival

The Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival is an annual celebration of cinema and storytelling that bridges cultures, industries, and ideas. Presented by The Los Angeles Tribune in partnership with 90210 Enterprise, the festival showcases a curated selection of films from around the world—spanning documentary, narrative, and experimental genres. Designed as a platform for creators who inform, inspire, and challenge convention, the festival hosts red carpet events, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that connect filmmakers, cultural leaders, and audiences in meaningful dialogue. The event reflects the Tribune’s mission to elevate stories with depth, purpose, and global perspective.



