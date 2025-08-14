Proclimation from OK Gov Stitt

First of its kind paramotor world champion pilots come to El Reno, OK- Oklahoma Governor Proclaims OK AIR FEST 2025 as Officially Recognized Oklahoma Event

We’re honored and thrilled that Governor has recognized the significance of OK AIR FEST,” said founder Carri Lawrence. “This proclamation elevates our mission not just for El Reno, but for the state” — Carri Lawrence

EL RENO, OK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant acknowledgment from the state’s highest office, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an official proclamation recognizing OK AIR FEST 2025 as a cultural and community event of statewide importance. The festival, taking place September 5–7, 2025, at the Canadian County Expo Center in El Reno, marks the first aviation and cannabis lifestyle festival in Oklahoma history to receive such recognition.Hosted by local producers and aviation advocates, OK AIR FEST is set to attract thousands of attendees from across the U.S. and internationally. The three-day event features:World-renowned paramotor pilots including Ramón Morillas, a four-time world champion and distance record holder, and elite pilots Nico Aubert, Vicente Palmero, and César CanudasRecreational paramotor competitions: Landing Bowling, STOL Takeoff, Accuracy Landing, and ParaballHot air balloon rides, nighttime aerial light shows, and youth-focused STEM aviation educationLive music, food trucks, car & fashion shows, and the return of Chronic Palooza, Oklahoma’s cannabis culture celebrationVendor booths, interactive exhibits, and live coverage by ChronicTV on Roku“We’re honored and thrilled that the Governor has recognized the significance of OK AIR FEST,” said event founder Carri Lawrence. “This proclamation elevates our mission to bring aviation, wellness, entrepreneurship, and entertainment together in a powerful way — not just for El Reno, but for the entire state.”This unprecedented recognition cements OK AIR FEST as a new staple in Oklahoma’s cultural calendar and signals support from state leadership for innovative tourism, recreational aviation, and economic development.Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities are still available, with early bird ticket pricing in effect through August 15.OK AIR FEST 2025 – Event Details:📍 Location: Canadian County Expo Center, El Reno, OK🗓️ Dates: September 5–7, 2025🎟️ Tickets & Info: www.OKAirFest.com 📲 Social Media: @okairfest on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokAbout OK AIR FESTOK AIR FEST is Oklahoma’s first and only festival combining international paramotor aviation, cannabis culture, holistic wellness, and live entertainment. Designed to educate, inspire, and uplift, the festival is an all-ages event that promotes community, innovation, and high-flying adventure.Media inquiries, interviews, or press credentials:Contact: Carri LawrenceEmail: info@okairfest.comPhone: 405-505-7992

OK AIR FEST Marketing Video

