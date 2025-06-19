Press Release: OK Air Fest Brings 3 Days of Sky-High Excitement First of its Kind to El Reno, OK September 5-7th 2025

OK AIR FEST Powered by: Jaco Sport Fest- FEST Internacional Meet Ramon Morillas World Champion Paramotor Acrobatic Pilot Meet Vincent Palmero- World Class Acrobatic Paramotor Pilot

EL RENO, OK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OK AIR FEST: A UNIQUE AND FIRST OF ITS KIND FLIGHT FESTIVAL IN THE USA FEATURING JACÓ SPORTS FEST AND FEST INTERNACIONAL COMES TO EL RENO, OK SEPTEMBER 5–7, 2025OK AIR FEST, is expected to draw thousands to El Reno, OK boosting local businesses along the Historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. Home to Tinker Air Force Base and a thriving aerospace industry, welcomes this global celebration of flight- a thrilling flight and extreme sports event, will land at the Canadian County Expo Center in El Reno, Oklahoma, from September 5 to 7, 2025, in special collaboration with Jacó Sports Fest and FEST Internacional (Costa Rica). In this partnership, Jacó Sports Fest—renowned for its spectacular aerial and recreational shows—will lead the festival’s aerial programming.International figures such as Ramón Morillas, four-time world paramotor champion and multiple world record holder in altitude and distance, will headline the event. Morillas, who reached an altitude of 7,027 meters in 2021, brings an unmatched level of skill and thrill to the skies of Oklahoma. Leading the charge at OK Air Fest Ramón Morillas, will be joined by an exceptional group of pilots. Alongside him, the skies will be graced by Nico Aubert, an adventure pilot and sustainability trailblazer; Vicente Palmero, an acro master known for his jaw-dropping maneuvers; and César Canudas, an elite talent renowned across Europe and Latin America. Together, these four extraordinary pilots will take to the skies, performing breathtaking flights as a unified team in a one-of-a-kind spectacle in a USA Festival Setting that has never happened before! Adding an extra layer of excitement to the OK Air Fest, Ramón Lopez Santiago will be providing the cutting-edge lighting and effects system for the festival. With his expertise in creating dynamic and immersive atmospheres, Ramón's system will elevate the entire experience, ensuring each aerial display and performance is accompanied by stunning visual effects that captivate and awe the audience.A Global Alliance: From Costa Rica to OklahomaThis collaboration marks a milestone for aerial sports in North America, with FEST Internacional bringing its expertise in free flight shows and its successful experience organizing major events such as Jacó Sports Fest. Jacó’s presence raises the bar, placing El Reno, OK on the map as a new hub for extreme sports and cultural tourism. Vendors and sponsors are invited to join this historic event and helping participate with the first of its kind in the USA by contacting info@okairfest.com by July 30, 2025, for premium visibility opportunities.Event HighlightsAerial Shows: Paramotor acrobatics with Ramón Morillas, night LED light paramotor show, Vivac paraglider jumps from trikes, world class champion acrobatic paramotor pilots performing, balloon/helicopter rides, giant kite displays and Frisbee exhibitions.Competitions: Recreational paramotor events (aerial slalom, precision landing, freestyle and free flight), BMX freestyle, and “Lift Off Gaming” video game tournament.Family Fun: Adventure fair, Jr. CEO Program, 20+ food trucks, Bully Dog & Stack off Fun Show, “Skies The Limit” car/bike show, and “Pony Express Blow Out” with live music and line dancing competitions.Why This Collaboration Matters“OK AIR FEST is more than a traditional flight festival—it’s a celebration of community, innovation, and adventure,” says Carri Lawrence, co-founder of OK AIR FEST. “With Jacó Sports Fest and FEST Internacional on board, this event brings the global paramotor flight experience and culture to Oklahoma.”Event DetailsDates: September 5–7, 2025Location: Canadian County Expo Center, 3001 Jensen Rd. E., El Reno, OK 73036Tickets and registration: www.okairfest.com Partnership details: www.jacosportsfest.com Media & Sponsorship ContactEmail: info@okairfest.comPhone: (405) 422-5400Join the Adventure!Don’t miss this chance to experience the thrill of free flight, meet legends of the skies, support and meet world famous amazing athletes, and enjoy an unforgettable family weekend.See you at OK AIR FEST, September 5–7, 2025!About OK AIR FESTOK AIR FEST is a community-focused festival of free flight, adventure, and culture held at the Canadian County Expo Center, El Reno, Oklahoma.About Jacó Sports FestCreated by FEST Internacional (Costa Rica), Jacó Sports Fest is a globally recognized multi-sport festival known for its air and land activities, commitment to sustainability, and impact on cultural and tourism development.Media ContactCarri LawrenceCo-Founder📧 info@okairfest.com📞 (405) 505-7992

