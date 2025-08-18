BigScoots Releases Precision Cloudflare Caching Controls

Caching Controls in BigScoots Client Portal

BigScoots has launched new exclusive Cloudflare caching controls that give clients the capability to control site caching down to the "nth-degree" of precision.

Our engineering teams have been working closely with Cloudflare for over a decade, and we are always looking for ways to simplify its performance and security features to the benefit of our clients.” — Scott Stapley, Co-Founder and CEO of BigScoots

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots , a leading provider of fully managed hosting and performance services for WordPress, announced industry-first Cloudflare cache settings that give BigScoots clients the capability to customize and control site caching down to the "nth-degree" of precision (country, region/state, city, or device) on their own. These exclusive settings were developed by BigScoots' Engineers for clients using Cloudflare Enterprise to achieve new granular levels of performance optimization and security not achievable until now.These capabilities provide significant benefits for BigScoots managed hosting clients, particularly those with a global user base. It gives clients complete control to customize their page caching system to reduce requests to the origin server, resulting in faster performance, lower costs, and increased reliability, without relying on hosting support teams.Expanding User Controls for Cloudflare EnterpriseGiving clients the ability to customize these settings on their own within their BigScoots client portal gives clients the option to have more control over their hosting options, while BigScoots continues to manage the larger environment behind the scenes.“Our engineering teams have been working closely with Cloudflare for over a decade, and we are always looking for ways to simplify its performance and security features to the benefit of our clients, “ states Scott Stapley, Co-Founder and CEO of BigScoots. With our deep expertise and partner collaboration with Cloudflare, it's always exciting to be the first to market with tools that make Cloudflare an even more powerful resource for BigScoots clients.”As one of the very first hosting companies to adopt Cloudflare for hosting, BigScoots continues to use its expertise with Cloudflare to develop user features that give clients more control options over their Cloudflare services. This new feature joins a list of other unique self-service controls for Cloudflare Enterprise, including customizable settings, analytics dashboards, and advanced hotlink protection features.How It WorksThese new precision Cloudflare Caching settings are available to BigScoots clients using Cloudflare Enterprise, within the BigScoots Client Portal under the Cloudflare tab, within the Enterprise Settings sub-tab.The dashboard offers several specific caching options. By simply toggling these features on and off, BigScoots clients can directly customize their caching settings.Cloudflare Enterprise InclusionCloudflare Enterprise is included with BigScoots clients using WordPress Seed Optimization services with their Managed Hosting for WordPress or Managed Dedicated Server Plan. Cloudflare Enterprise is also included with Mediavine hosting plans that are exclusively available to Mediavine clients. It can also be added to any Managed Hosting plan.If you would like to learn more about Cloudflare Enterprise options with BigScoots, visit the BigScoots Cloudflare Hosting page and start a live chat with the BigScoots team.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

