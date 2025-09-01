Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Expands Team to Meet Growing Customer Demand

To accommodate an increasing volume of service requests, Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is expanding its team and hiring a new ASE Certified Master Tech.

We’re growing because our community trusts us—and we’re ready to grow even more.” — Andrew Harris

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach, a family-owned repair shop with over four decades of service, is expanding its team to better meet increasing demand. This September, the shop is seeking to hire a new ASE Certified Master Technician to support its growing base of loyal customers.

The decision to expand comes as the business experiences a steady rise in service appointments across all categories—from complex diagnostics to routine auto repair. Known for its skilled team and transparent approach, the shop aims to maintain high standards and fast turnaround times as demand continues to grow.

The new position will join a team of four existing ASE Master Technicians. The shop, located at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States, serves Seal Beach, Rossmoor, Long Beach, and nearby communities with a full range of automotive services backed by modern diagnostic equipment and decades of expertise.

A Word from the Owner “We’re growing because our community trusts us—and we’re ready to grow even more.”

Author of the Quote: Andrew Harris

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is a trusted name in auto service, providing reliable repairs and maintenance since 1981. Staffed by ASE Certified Master Technicians, the shop offers full-service repairs ranging from engine diagnostics and brake service to transmission and tire care. With a reputation for honesty and technical excellence, the team proudly serves Seal Beach and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.