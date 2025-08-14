Concierge Auctions Announces August Auction Lineup of over $84 Million in Properties

Bidding Will Close Online Throughout August on the Firm’s Online Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its marquee offerings of over $84 million in properties as part of the firm’s August auction. This historic auction showcases a tailored selection of world’s finest properties spanning North America. Bidding will open online via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close online throughout the month of month of August with all properties offered without reserve—selling to the highest bidders.

Featured properties:

387 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, Miami, Florida

Listed at US$49M million by Lydia Eskenazi and Jonathan Bigelman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$22 million–US$32 million

Bidding Opens 13 August

An extraordinary oceanfront legacy awaits at this magnificent 11,599-square-foot estate situated on nearly an acre of prime Golden Beach shoreline. This incomparable property captures South Florida's essence with dramatic Atlantic panoramas, 150 feet of private beach frontage, and sophisticated coastal living at its finest. The meticulously designed residence unfolds across expansive interior and exterior spaces, revealing impeccable craftsmanship, luxurious finishes, and an unwavering commitment to elegance throughout. Indoor and outdoor entertaining areas converge in perfect harmony, offering the discerning buyer unprecedented privacy coupled with world-class amenities including an oval pool, expansive poolside cabana with full kitchen, dedicated home theater, and state-of-the-art personal fitness center. The property's exclusive location in guard-gated Golden Beach enhances investment value, while the main residence and separate guest house present an unparalleled opportunity to establish a landmark multi-generational family compound in one of South Florida's most prestigious oceanfront enclaves.

1455 Ocean Drive, Beach House 1, Miami Beach, Florida

Listed at US$7.995M million by Eloy Carmenate and Taylor Richardson of The Corcoran Group

Current High Bid: US$2.8 million

Bidding Ends 15 August

Beach House 1 at Il Villaggio represents the pinnacle of Ocean Drive luxury living, where Italian sophistication meets South Beach glamour. This extraordinary masterpiece combines two units into one stunning SICIS-inspired residence offering single-family home space within an iconic Art Deco building. Custom Italian kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, marble floors, and Crestron/Lutron automation create the ultimate smart home sanctuary. Five ocean-view terraces capture spectacular Atlantic views while Il Villaggio's five-star amenities include new fitness center, spa, 24/7 concierge, valet parking, and exclusive private beach service in this legendary address.



Additional properties:

3244 Stillhouse Road Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia

Listed at US$5.75M million by Jessica Huffman of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.2 million–US$2.5 million

Bidding Opens 20 August

A stunning modern estate designed by renowned builder Bob Goodsell awaits on 6.7 tranquil acres along Little Nancy Creek. This 2021 masterpiece combines sophisticated luxury with serene natural beauty, featuring 7,851 square feet of refined living space with seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining areas.

28-3320 Beach Road, Pepeekeo, Big Island, Hawaii

Listed at US$4.9M million by Rebecca Hirsch-Keliihoomalu of Compass Hawaii

Current High Bids: US$3.25 million

Bidding Ends 22 August

A rare architectural masterpiece on the dramatic Hamakua Coast featuring dual estate homes totaling 7,510 of uncompromising luxury. Museum-quality materials including Calacatta Oro stone and Caracas Blue marble grace grand entertaining spaces, while an infinity-edge pool and European wine cellar complete this extraordinary four-acre oceanfront sanctuary.

Pavones, Puntarenas Provinc , Costa Rica

Listed at US$2.95M million by Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$600 thousand–US$1.5 million

Bidding Opens 14 August

Casa Gnudi offers luxury surf-inspired living with direct views of Pavones point break. This 2024-built masterpiece features four bedrooms, an infinity pool, a yoga deck for 20, an ice bath, and a separate gym on titled land. Just a three-minute walk to the world's second-longest left-hand wave, this is the only home available with direct surfing point views in this legendary destination.

4331 W Tradewinds Avenue #B, Lauderdale-by-the-sea, Florida

Listed at US$2.349M million by Elaine Sisman of Keyes

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million–US$1.5 million

Bidding Opens 14 August

A spectacular waterfront sanctuary awaits along the pristine Intracoastal Waterway in coveted Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. This elegantly renovated three-bedroom townhome epitomizes sophisticated coastal living with a dramatic two-story dining room, luxury finishes, and seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces.

Calle Bejuco, Uvita, Pavones , Costa Rica

Listed at US$11.5M million by Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million–US$4 million

Bidding Opens 21 August

An extraordinary tropical sanctuary where ten acres of pristine rainforest meet unparalleled luxury just minutes from Uvita's world-renowned beaches. This magnificent estate offers complete privacy with private river and waterfall access, while sophisticated interiors feature Wolf and Subzero appliances and hand-carved details.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.