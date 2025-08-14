Premier Alan Winde and MEC Ivan Meyer on Western Cape Investment Summit

Joint media release by Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer - Western Cape Investment Summit 2025: A bold step towards R1 trillion provincial economy

The Western Cape Government today officially launched the Western Cape Investment Summit (WCIS) 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at positioning the province as South Africa and Africa’s leading investment destination. The announcement was made by Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer, during a stakeholder engagement hosted at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

The Minister is leading a provincial government delegation to Johannesburg this week to promote the upcoming WCIS 2025, to be held from 5–7 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The summit will bring together over 300 delegates, including project developers, investors, financiers, and strategic partners from across the globe.

“The Western Cape is a beacon of opportunity, blending world-class infrastructure, political stability, and a dynamic economic ecosystem,” said Minister Meyer. “WCIS 2025 is more than an event—it is a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, and inclusive growth,” said Minister Meyer.

Premier Alan Winde added, “The Western Cape is the world’s gateway to our country and its immense economic potential. WCIS 2025 is the perfect platform for our province to not only showcase our successes but to also take our economy and job creation efforts to new heights. As a key investment destination, I look forward to welcoming any regions, nations, companies and entrepreneurs who share our vision of strong economic growth that enables meaningful job creation and furthers mutual cooperation.”

The summit is a key lever in the province’s Growth for Jobs Strategy, which aims to grow the Western Cape into a R1-trillion diverse and inclusive economy by 2035, with annual growth rates of 4–6%. Central to this strategy is the goal of increasing private-sector investment to 20% of regional GDP, translating to R200 billion.

WCIS 2025 will showcase investment-ready projects across high-growth sectors, including:

Technology & Innovation

Green Economy & Renewable Energy

Agriculture & Agri-processing

Manufacturing & Marine Industries

Tourism & Creative Industries

Public Infrastructure & Education

Delegates will benefit from match-making platforms, one-on-one engagements, and site visits, with access to a curated deal book and a digital investor tracking app.

Between 2014 and 2023, the Western Cape attracted 296 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, generating US$9.1 billion in capital expenditure and creating over 17,800 jobs. In 2023 alone, capital expenditure more than tripled, driven largely by the renewable energy sector.

The Western Cape Government invites project owners, developers, and infrastructure managers to submit their investment-ready projects for inclusion in the summit. Submissions can be made via the official website: www.westerncape.gov.za/edat/western-cape-investment-summit-2025

Minister Meyer concluded, “This summit is a bold declaration of our intent to build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive economy. We invite investors, partners, and innovators to join us in shaping the future of the Western Cape.”

“A strong narrative and collective collaboration are key catalysts for driving investment into South Africa. Through initiatives such as the ‘SA Tomorrow Conference’ and other forums, we collaborate with the private and public sectors to engage local and international investors, showcasing South Africa’s investment opportunities to foster sustainable economic growth,” stated Valdene Reddy, Director: Capital Markets, JSE.

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

Cell: 079 990 4231

E- mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za