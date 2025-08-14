Find Your Rehab Announces Expansion to List of Treatment Programs in US-Wide Online Directory

Washington, NC – Find Your Rehab, a top online directory dedicated to helping individuals find an addiction treatment program or a drug rehab center that meets their unique needs, is pleased to announce the recent expansion of its list of treatment programs featured in the facilities showcased in its US-wide directory.

With over 500 thousand drug and alcohol rehabs, 350 thousand mental health centers, and 30 thousand locations in America, including in states such as California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Michigan, Find Your Rehab’s recent expansion now highlights facilities, therapy, mental health, rehab, and detox treatment programs.

The large directory connects those needing addiction treatment to essential information about facilities across the country to help them browse thousands of rehab centers across the U.S. With options categorized by location, treatment types, and specialties, Find Your Rehab helps prospective patients to explore available options to find the perfect center that meets their specific recovery goals.

From the various types of addiction treatment, types of care, insurance plans, and what to consider when exploring rehab centers, as well as access to easy search and filters, the online directory enables individuals to explore facilities across different locations and narrow down results based on their unique preferences.

The featured programs now available at Find Your Rehab include:

Therapy: The diverse list of therapy options now featured includes family therapy, individual therapy, group therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy, and couples’ therapy.

Mental Health: Some services related to mental health featured on Find Your Rehab include anxiety treatment, depression treatment, eating disorder treatment, bipolar disorder treatment, and schizophrenia treatment.

Rehab: Find Your Rehab offers access to a wide range of rehabilitation programs available, such as dual diagnosis rehab, drug rehab, alcohol rehab, outpatient rehab, inpatient rehab, luxury rehab, 12-step rehab, sober living homes, PTSD rehab, and executive rehab.

Detox: The detoxification services provided at the facilities listed on the online directory include cocaine detox, alcohol detox, amphetamine detox, ketamine detox, and meth detox.

Find Your Rehab encourages individuals searching for alcohol and drug rehab and mental health facilities in the US to explore its extensive online directory today to find a facility that caters to their unique recovery needs.

About Find Your Rehab

Find Your Rehab is a comprehensive online resource that offers individuals an extensive directory of alcohol and drug rehab and mental health facilities in the US. With over 500 thousand drug and alcohol rehabs and over 350 thousand mental health centers listed, Find Your Rehab is committed to helping individuals find an addiction treatment program or a drug rehab center that meets their unique needs.

