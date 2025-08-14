Sullivan County Tax Foreclosure Auction September 17

10497 State Route 97, E State Route 97 & SW State Route 97, Town of Fremont 30 Mohawk Trl, Town of Bethel 38 Lausanne Place a/k/a 38 Winterthur Road, Town of Fallsburg

MONTICELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan County is pleased to announce its upcoming Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction, offering an exciting opportunity for buyers to acquire a wide variety of properties.Online bidding opens Monday, September 15, at 10:00 AM at NYSAuctions.com and will begin closing Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 AM.This online-only event features 150+ properties — including residential homes, commercial buildings, and vacant land — ensuring options for every type of buyer. A digital auction brochure is available now at NYSAuctions.com. Prospective bidders are encouraged to:Watch the pre-recorded “ Bidder's Seminar ” to learn about the auction process, review the Terms and Conditions, and gain tips for successful bidding. Explore the Resource Center for educational webinars designed to help buyers participate with confidence.Bidders can join from any location using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The real-time online platform allows you to monitor bids and participate at your convenience — ensuring you never miss a property you’re interested in.All bidders must register online and create an account at NYSAuctions.com by Monday, September 9. For complete property details, including maps, descriptions, and photos, visit NYSAuctions.com.

