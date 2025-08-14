Retired Royal Adviser GSM Bill Mott Joins Missouri Military Academy as Deputy Commandant for Operations

GSM Bill Mott—former Welsh Guards royal adviser—now leads young men as deputy commandant for operations at Missouri Military Academy.

MEXICO, MO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired British Army officer and royal adviser Garrison Sergeant Major Bill Mott joined Missouri Military Academy (MMA) on Aug. 1, 2025, as deputy commandant for operations.

Mott brings extensive leadership experience from his distinguished 37-year career with the British Army Welsh Guards and his service as principal adviser to Britain’s royal family on event planning and state ceremonies. Most recently, he served as commandant of cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy & College, where he also held senior roles in marketing, development, admissions, and cadet training.

In his new role at MMA, Mott will be responsible for direct day-to-day corps of cadet operations at the private military school for boys, including cadet life, leadership development, physical readiness, discipline and success. As the chief operating officer, Mott is charged with ensuring effective coordination of campus-wide activities involving the corps, staff, faculty and coaches.

“We’re excited to welcome Bill Mott to the MMA family,” said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). “His immense leadership experience — from the British Army to the royal household — is truly exceptional, and he has clearly demonstrated his passion for the development of our youth. I look forward to the positive impact he will have on our cadets and the strength he brings to our leadership team.”

Mott spent 37 years in the British Army Welsh Guards, serving in Belize, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Kenya, the United States, Northern Ireland and the Falklands. His duties included orchestrating all repatriation ceremonies for those killed in action from 2003 during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As garrison sergeant major, Mott was the ultimate royal detail man serving the royal family as executive resource and operations manager. Awarded the distinction of Officer of the Order of the British Empire and Member of the Victorian Order, he served as Queen Elizabeth’s ceremonial warrant officer, instrumental in the arrangements for such events as the queen’s Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee state processions, the queen’s birthday parades, state ceremonies, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding processional as well as funerals for the queen mother and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mott has taught at both the Guards Depot and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He advised and trained regular forces in Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Malaysia and Jordan on state ceremonial procedures.

Since transitioning from military service in 2015, Mott has embraced the opportunity to work directly with young men in a military school setting.

“I love being in this arena,” Mott said. “Seeing young men develop to be courageous, sympathetic, honorable — to become better people.”

Providing private, college preparatory education for boys and young men in grades 7 through postgraduate, Missouri Military Academy is the only military boarding school in Missouri and one of few such select schools in the United States. MMA’s 360˚ Education® program is designed around the needs of boys during their formative years, tapping into what motivates them — positive reinforcement, structure, consistent physical and mental challenge, loyalty and a team mentality. Providing accountability and love, MMA inspires boys from around the world to reach their full potential.

