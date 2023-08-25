Massage Envy Goes National with Saltability Himalayan Salt Stone Massage

Beginning September 10, 2023, massage clients nationwide will have access to the rejuvenating experience of Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone massage at local Massage Envy Spas.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful pilot test in South Florida this past spring, Saltability announces its collaboration with Massage Envy to launch its Restore Himalayan Salt Stone Massage treatments nationally. Beginning September 10, 2023, massage clients nationwide will have access to the rejuvenating experience of Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone massage at local Massage Envy Spas.

Reinforcing the success of South Florida pilot test, Massage Envy franchise owners recognized Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone Massage as their top innovation of the year at the Massage Envy conference held in Denver this past April.

“We are thrilled to see the response we have so far from Massage Envy franchise owners and massage clients,” said Saltability founder and CEO Ann Brown. “This national rollout will enhance the therapeutic experience for clients all over the nation, while also adding benefits for Massage Envy therapists and contributing to a more eco-friendly footprint."

Saltability’s award-winning Himalayan Salt Stone Massage offers an eco-friendly alternative (free of chemicals and water usage) to traditional basalt stone massage. The treatment utilizes 100 percent pure Himalayan salt stones warmed with U.S.-engineered energy-conservative LED lighting. With up to 84 naturally occurring minerals and elements, Saltability Himalayan salt stones add multiple benefits for massage clients, including easing muscle tension, stimulating circulation, detoxification, and gentle skin exfoliation. Promoting deep relaxation, the use of Himalayan salt stones for massage, which resonate at the same frequency as the Earth (8HZ), also provides a grounding, calming effect.

Massage Envy clients who choose the Saltability Restore Himalayan Salt Stone Massage will receive a comprehensive body massage that employs these warm salt stones, carved sustainably from the pristine Himalayan Mountains. As the spa industry's premier provider of top-tier Himalayan salt stone massage and spa treatments, Saltability can be found at top spas and wellness destinations worldwide. For more information, visit saltability.com or massageenvy.com.

