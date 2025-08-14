Simply Dental Management Surpasses 50,000 Smiles—and This Is Just the Beginning

Celebrating decades of trusted, multi-generational care across 37 New England practices.

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Dental Management (SDM) is proud to announce a significant milestone: more than 50,000 patients have received care across its 37-practice network throughout New England. This achievement is a reflection of SDM’s long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate dental care across a range of specialties.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, SDM has built a reputation for treating generations of families—many of whom have remained loyal to their dental teams across decades. From pediatric patients coming in for their first cleaning to grandparents receiving advanced restorative care, SDM’s practices are designed to support patients through every stage of life.

With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, SDM integrates advanced technologies and proven protocols to ensure each patient visit is both efficient and personalized. The practices offer a wide spectrum of dental services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, endodontics and oral surgery—ensuring comprehensive care under one collaborative umbrella.

“This milestone is more than a number—it’s a testament to the trust our patients place in us,” said Dr. Sam Alkhoury, founder of Simply Dental Management. “We want to build a strong team first, before anything else. That means understanding what our people need and responding with action. When our teams are supported, our patients thrive.”

The growth of SDM has been rooted in values of trust, partnership, and innovation. Many of its practices have become integral parts of their local communities, with some treating three generations of the same family. The organization's patient-first approach, combined with a strong internal culture, continues to drive its expansion throughout New England and beyond.

As SDM looks toward the future, milestones like this serve as both a celebration and a reminder of the meaningful impact high-quality dental care can have on individuals, families, and communities.

About Simply Dental Management

Simply Dental Management is a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) providing administrative and business support services to dental practices across the Northeast. Headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, SDM empowers providers through operational excellence, clinical mentorship, and a culture built on transparency and respect.



