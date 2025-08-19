Mary Ann Scully at Loyola University Maryland Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Ann Scully’s journey to her current role is as influential as her accomplishments in the financial sector. After co-founding Howard Bank in the early 2000s, a period during which she demonstrated leadership and strategic acumen, she guided the bank through significant growth, culminating in its public listing on NASDAQ and eventual sale in 2021. A decision to transition from the role of CEO to education opened the door to new opportunities. An offer from Loyola University Maryland presented a different yet compelling challenge—an opportunity to leverage her extensive industry knowledge in shaping future business leaders. With an impressive track record in banking and financial services, Scully’s vision for the Business School is perfectly aligned with her passion for financial education and community engagement.

“Academia wasn’t initially on my bucket list,” Scully candidly admits. “However, the more I reflected on the prospect, the more I realized the potential impact I could make in financial education and community building at this esteemed institution.”

Scully’s track record in financial services is marked by her strategic focus and growth-oriented mindset. Elaborating on her journey, “Our emphasis at Howard Bank was on small and medium-sized businesses—sectors that genuinely benefit from personalized banking relationships. This preference for tangible, relational business interactions rooted in community well-being is something my colleagues at the university share and we are working hard to embed in the culture at Loyola’s Business School.”

Under Scully’s guidance, the Sellinger School of Business is capitalizing on the university’s strengths and deepening its connections with the business community. Scully identifies collaboration and partnership as critical pillars for evolving the business school experience. “We have developed a culture that encourages students to actively engage with changing business landscapes. It is vital that they recognize the agency they possess to be proactive in innovation and change, rather than passive participants.”

Her unique perspective as a community banker resonates profoundly with the Sellinger School’s mission of meaningful community engagement. “Higher education is not just about academic excellence. It’s about creating societal impact,” Scully emphasizes. “We’re integrating community development opportunities for students that will not only enrich their learning experience but also contribute positively to Baltimore’s growth.”

To that end, Scully is invigorating initiatives like the Loyola Consulting Group club and the Simon Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. These programs enable Loyola students to work directly with local businesses, offering modern, practical solutions to real-world challenges. This dynamic blend of academic theory and practical application equips students for successful careers post-graduation.

A first-generation college graduate herself, Scully is poignantly aware of the power of education. “My own journey emphasizes the potentially transformational value education holds in changing the trajectory of lives . We have an obligation to ensure that today’s financial education is accessible,relevant , and adept at navigating the modern financial landscape,” she asserts.

With her sights set on bridging the gap between business academia and industry and community needs, Scully’s strategic vision for Loyola University’s Sellinger School embodies growth, partnership, and adaptability. Her leadership is already steering the school towards new milestones, and her commitment to fostering a vibrant community of future-ready business leaders is palpable.

Under Scully’s leadership, Loyola University’s Sellinger School of Business is poised to continue not just an academic institution, but a bastion of innovation and community collaboration.

About Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University Maryland is a Jesuit, Catholic University committed to the educational and spiritual traditions of the Society of Jesus and celebrates the diversity of its community. The Sellinger School of Business fosters strong academic foundations and meaningful community partnerships, cultivating graduates equipped to meet the challenges of a changing world with competence, conscience, and compassion.

