Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the automotive intelligence battery sensor has experienced swift expansion in the previous few years. The market, which is predicted to expand from $6.74 billion in 2024 to $7.43 billion by 2025, will see a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors such as the rise in vehicle electrification, the growing intricacy of automotive electronics, strict emission norms, automotive safety rules, and the increasing demand for fuel efficiency have contributed to the historical period's growth.

The market size for automotive intelligence battery sensors is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years. The market is predicted to escalate to $11.4 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be credited to improved diagnostic capabilities, creation of energy-rich batteries, sustainability efforts, concentration on vehicle dependability and security, heightened awareness about battery health. The forecast period is likely to observe major trends such as the escalated use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advancements in sensor technologies, increase in connectivity and integration of IoT, development of intelligent charging systems, collaborations and partnerships, and increasing intricacy of electrical architectures.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market?

The augmentation in the automobile sector is set to advance the automotive intelligence battery sensor. A steady upswing in global economies has led to a boost in living standards and consequently an enhancement in buying power. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shift towards safer transportation modes that encourage social distancing, thereby enhancing the proliferation of automobiles. The rise in fuel costs has also led to the broad acceptance of EV vehicles aimed at cost reduction and improved efficiency. These elements have fueled the need for automobile intelligence battery sensors, which deliver vehicle energy management by consistently examining the status of key parameters related to battery health. For example, in January 2024, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex national body headquartered in India and representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers, India's passenger vehicle market, priced at Rs 4.5 trillion (about $54 billion), hit a significant milestone in 2023 by crossing four million units in annual volumes for the first time. Around 4.1 million cars, sedans, and utility vehicles were bought, showing an 8.2% growth from the 3.79 million units sold in 2022. This surge in sales emphasizes the vigorous momentum of the market, surpassing volume expansion. Therefore, the upsurge in demand within the automotive industry spurs the growth of the automotive intelligence battery sensor market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market?

Major players in the Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Continental AG

• Furukawa Electric Company Limited

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Inomatic GmbH

• MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Denso Corporation

• Abertax Technologies Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market?

Advancements in technology are becoming increasingly popular trends in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Major companies in this market are concentrating on providing progressive battery solutions to solidify their market standing. For example, in May 2022, Continental AG, a firm based in Germany that specializes in manufacturing automotive parts, introduced new sensors designed to safeguard electrified vehicle batteries. These advanced high-voltage Current Sensor Modules (CSM) and Battery Impact Detection (BID) not only provide current and temperature data to maintain the longevity and safety of the battery, but they also offer underfloor protection and can save up to 50% of its weight.

How Is The Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Segmented?

The automotive intelligence battery sensormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: MCU, CAN, LIN

2) By Voltages: 12, 14, 24, 48

3) By Application: LDWS (Lane Departure Warning System), BSD (Blind Spot Detection System), FCW (Forward Collision Warning System), Pedestrian Protection, Night Vision, Head-up Displays, Other Applications

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By MCU (Microcontroller Unit): Integrated Battery Management Systems, Standalone Battery Sensors

2) By CAN (Controller Area Network): High-Speed CAN Sensors, Low-Speed CAN Sensors

3) By LIN (Local Interconnect Network): LIN Bus Battery Sensors, Multi-Channel LIN Sensors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market?

In 2024, the automotive intelligence battery sensor market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on this market projects its growth and includes critical coverage of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

