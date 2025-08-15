Automotive Cooling Fans Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Cooling Fans Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Cooling Fans Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of automotive cooling fans has consistently expanded over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $55.01 billion USD in 2024 to $56.35 billion USD in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include increased vehicle manufacturing, regulatory norms, weather conditions, customer preferences, and the influences of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket trends.

The market size for automotive cooling fans is anticipated to witness continued growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to increase to a worth of $67.75 billion USD by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The expansion during the predicted period is attributed to factors such as the adoption of electric vehicles, strict emission regulations, innovative materials, global economic trends, and supply chain dynamics. Key trends expected during the forecast span comprise growing demand for electric vehicles, strict emission regulations, lightweight and compact designs, incorporation of IoT and connectivity, along with global challenges in supply chain.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive Cooling Fans Market?

The growing popularity of electric vehicles is projected to drive the expansion of the automotive cooling fan market. Electric vehicles, powered by an electric motor that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy to propel the vehicle and minimise aerodynamic drag, rolling resistance drag and kinetic resistance, require automotive cooling fans to cool their lithium-ion battery packs, enhance the battery cooling system's performance, and prevent potential fire risks due to overheating. For example, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an American government body dedicated to labor economics and statistics, revealed in February 2023 that the electric vehicles (EVs) market had seen rapid growth over the past decade. Electric cars' share in the US vehicle market increased to 4.6% in 2021 and is predicted to make up 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030. Hence, the surging popularity of electric vehicles is fuelling the expansion of the automotive cooling fan market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive Cooling Fans Market?

Major players in the Automotive Cooling Fans include:

• AMETEK Inc.

• DENSO Corporation

• Flexxaire Inc.

• Horton Holding Inc.

• Multi-Wing America Inc.

• SPAL Automotive Srl

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

• Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd.

• Valeo SA

• Continental AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive Cooling Fans Market?

Leading players in the automotive cooling fan market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions such as improved cooling efficiency to ensure optimal conditions for battery packs and power electronics. The notion of improved cooling efficiency relates to enhancing the performance of cooling systems, enabling them to extract heat from a system or environment at a higher effectiveness while utilizing less energy. As an illustration, Johnson Electric, a company rooted in China's automotive sector, introduced the VOLTA High Voltage Cooling Fan Module in August 2024, engineered to boost the performance of cooling systems. This advanced high-voltage cooling fan delivers superior efficiency and longevity, which are vital for managing optimal temperatures in electric and hybrid automobiles. The fan's rugged design guarantees resilience under harsh conditions while curbing energy consumption and emissions. This innovation responds to the growing need for efficient cooling solutions and is expected to have a substantial influence on the automotive engine cooling system market in sync with electromobility trends. Altogether, it holds the potential to transform the course of automotive design in the future.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive Cooling Fans Market Growth

The automotive cooling fansmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Radiator Fan, Electric Fan, Mechanical Fan, Condenser Fan

2) By Sales Channel: OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Aftermarket

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Radiator Fan: Puller Fans, Pusher Fans

2) By Electric Fan: Axial Fans, Blower Fans

3) By Mechanical Fan: Clutch-Operated Fans, Fixed Fans

4) By Condenser Fan: Single-Speed Fans, Variable-Speed Fans

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Cooling Fans Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive cooling fan market and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The market report on automotive cooling fans includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

