POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB: A New Chapter in Hospitality

Elie Saab branded residences Elie Saab residences Post Hotel & Residences by Elie Saab Elie Saab branded residence Post Hotel & Residences by Elie Saab in Swiss Alps

The project transforms the historical chalet in the Swiss Alps into a pinnacle of modern comfort and sophistication.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the unveiling in Milan in December 2024, POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB was officially launched in Paris at an exclusive gathering at Baronne Restaurant. The prestigious event, attended by Mr. Elie Saab, Elie Saab Jr., and Paolo & Carlo Colombo of A﻿+﻿+ Group, welcomed 50 select VIP guests, including esteemed clients of the brand and key figures from Mira Developments , now an integral strategic and commercial partner in the project. This exclusive gala evening celebrated the deepened collaboration between ELIE SAAB, A++ Group, and Mira Developments. ELIE SAAB, the internationally renowned fashion and lifestyle brand, in collaboration with A++ Group, a leading architectural studio and Swiss developer, and Mira Developments, proudly introduced POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB, Switzerland’s first branded Hotel and Residences. This extraordinary project represents ELIE SAAB’s debut into hospitality, blending the brand’s signature elegance with the timeless allure of Andermatt, one of the most captivating alpine destinations in Switzerland and in the world.POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB transforms the historic Hotel 3 Könige Und Post, a landmark dating back to 1788, through a thoughtful restoration led by A++ Group. Guided by a reimagined architectural vision, the project preserves the original 18th-century chalet-style charm while integrating heritage with contemporary aesthetics. Executed by A++ Human Sustainable Architecture, the design features light-filled, spacious interiors that reflect the signature style of ELIE SAAB. The project comprises a total of 40 units, including 19 luxurious Elie Saab residences and 21 exquisitely designed hotel rooms.Elie Saab Jr., Group CEO of ELIE SAAB, states: “POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB marks an exciting next step for our brand as we expand into the world of hospitality. After successfully delivering over 20 branded real estate projects globally and establishing ELIE SAAB as a recognized name in the real estate sector, we are proud to enter this new chapter with A++ Group and Mira Developments, our trusted partners on branded real estate projects.”Paolo Colombo, Founder A++ Group and Managing Director, adds: "Through the restoration of this historic landmark, we are creating a destination that combines the charm of Andermatt’s heritage with the sophistication of modern luxury. With ELIE SAAB’s unmistakable elegance, the strategic and commercial collaboration with Mira Developments, and a dual-purpose design encompassing both residences and hotel accommodations, POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB offers a unique opportunity for ownership and investment. Owners can enjoy exclusive access to their residence, with the option to generate rental income during unused periods, all while experiencing exceptional amenities and the warmth of an alpine home away from home.”Tamara Getigezheva, Co-founder of Mira Group, underlines: “This project is a unique opportunity for us to embrace the beauty of mountain luxury living. Mira Developments is deeply honoured to contribute to a vision shaped by ELIE SAAB and A++ Group. We take pride in delivering homes that embody trueexclusivity, and with meticulously furnished residences set against the enchanting Alpine landscape, this project is as exclusive as it gets.”Every detail within POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB reflects the signature style of ELIE SAAB. From the elegant common areas to the individually curated Elie Saab branded residences , each space has been enriched with furnishings and decor from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection. The design concept combines mountain chic with an inviting sense of warmth, offering a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. Soft natural woods, plush fabrics, and timeless design elements create an atmosphere of understated luxury that complements the surrounding alpine environment.Carlo Colombo, Partner A++ Group and Creative Director, comments: “Designing the interiors for POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB was about blending the refined elegance of ELIE SAAB with the welcoming warmth of alpine living. Each space has been thoughtfully designed with rich textures, timeless details, and a sense of harmony that invites guests and residents to feel completely at home in the heart of the Swiss Alps.”Residents and guests will enjoy world-class amenities. Including a wellness spa, indoor pool, fitness center, and exquisite dining experiences. The property also features a dedicated ski and bike lounge, a kid’s club, and a personal concierge service to handle every detail, including managing personal belongings stored on-site. Tailored services and a variety of seasonal activities ensure that every moment is thoughtfully curated for an unforgettable experience.The first phase of residence sales has officially commenced, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of this iconic development. Construction is set to begin in March 2025, with project completion anticipated by Summer 2027. Upon completion, the hotel will open its doors, welcoming guests to experience the distinctive luxury and heritage of POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.