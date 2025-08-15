Aquafeed Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aquafeed Additives Market Size And Growth?

The size of the aquafeed additives market has undergone significant growth in past years. From $1.75 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $1.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historic growth has been fueled by the expansion of the aquaculture industry, increased awareness of nutritional requirements, and advancements in health and disease management.

The market size for aquafeed additives is projected to undergo substantial growth in the immediate future, predicting an increase to a value of $2.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors attributing to this potential development during the forecast period include population and urban growth, sustainability concerns, changes in regulations, and global economic movements. Predominant trends for the forecast period encompass research and development efforts, adoption of sustainable practices, alternative proteins, functional feed ingredients, digitization and precise aquaculture, custom formulations, and clean-label additives.

Download a free sample of the aquafeed additives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7067&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aquafeed Additives Market?

The growth of the aquafeed additives market is projected to be fueled by the escalating consumption and demand for seafood. The augmentation of the seafood industry can be attributed to the consumer inclination toward seafood, considering it as a rich source of protein and the burgeoning demand for unique marine species like shrimp and oysters. These species are high in essential nutrients such as vitamins, fat, and fatty oils like sardine oil, squid oil, essential amino acids, phospholipids, and cholesterol, which substantially contribute to health benefits. For instance, the France-based intergovernmental economic organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), revealed that 90% of produced fish will end up as human food, and the consumption rate is expected to surge by 16.3% by 2029. Hence, the upswing in the consumption of seafood and marine species is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the aquafeed additives market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aquafeed Additives Market?

Major players in the Aquafeed Additives include:

• Alltech

• Biorigin

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Norel SA

• BioMar Group A/S

• Cargill Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Nutreco NV

• Nutriad Ltd.

• Calanus AS

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aquafeed Additives Market?

The trend of pioneering product development is increasingly being recognized in the aquafeed additives market. It allows businesses to stay pertinent in their market whilst continually evolving and enhancing. Within the diverse aquafeed industry, which accommodates hundreds of species through differing production methodologies, significant companies are honing in on increasing nutritional understanding. This is achieved by detailed analysis of potential alternative raw ingredients and the application of advanced innovation. These include the development of water-stable diet supplements, natural minerals, pretreatment of ingredients, gut milieu modifiers, and enzymes. For example, in September 2022, France's Secma Cabon Solution Vide, a firm specializing in equipment creation, unveiled MultyWays, a distinctive aquafeed distribution system. This innovative system comprises the firm's patented inventions, namely The CleanPipe system, DosAir, and Multiways valves. Working in tandem, these features maximize production and profitability. MultyWays not only boosts yield and facilitates more frequent daily feedings, but it also frees up farmers' time for additional tasks. Further benefits include reduced labor expenses, minimized manual intervention, and fewer incidents caused by repetitive feeding movements.

How Is The Aquafeed Additives Market Segmented?

The aquafeed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Animal, Microorganisms, Plant

2) By Ingredient: Anti-Parasitic, Feed Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Essential Oils And Natural Extracts, Palatants, Other Ingredients

3) By Application: Carp, Rainbow Trout, Salmon, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Catfish, Sea Bass, Grouper, Other Application

Subsegments:

1) By Animal: Fish Meal, Bone Meal, Blood Meal

2) By Microorganisms: Probiotics, Yeast Extracts, Fermented Products

3) By Plant: Plant Meals, Algal Extracts, Herbal Additives

View the full aquafeed additives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aquafeed-additives-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aquafeed Additives Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the biggest player in the aquafeed additives industry. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The aquafeed additives industry report examined a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aquafeed Additives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aquafeed Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aquafeed-global-market-report

Aquaponics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aquaponics-global-market-report

Aquatic Veterinary Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aquatic-veterinary-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.