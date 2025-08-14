UM holds convocation to welcome 5,600 new students

MACAU, August 14 - The University of Macau (UM) today (14 August) held the Convocation and the First Lecture of University for the 2025/2026 academic year, welcoming over 5,600 new students as they embark on their learning journey at the university. UM Rector Yonghua Song said that the university’s multicultural and international environment provides an important platform for students to broaden their horizons and develop their ability to collaborate with others. He also encouraged students to start their journey at UM with positivity and confidence.

In his speech, Song highlighted President Xi Jinping’s vision of the integrated development of education, technology, and talent and positioning Macao as an international hub for high-calibre talent. To this end, Macao is developing the Macao-Hengqin international education (university) town, beginning with the establishment of the UM campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Since relocating to the Hengqin campus, UM has seen significant development, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the UM campus in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin took place last year. Song added that the integration between Macao and Hengqin is accelerating, unlocking even greater opportunities for the community. UM will continue to nurture high-level talent for Macao and the country, and ensure its students are well prepared for success on both local and global stages.

More than 2,100 undergraduates and over 3,500 postgraduates have enrolled at UM for the new academic year. In line with the policy directions of the Macao SAR government, and to support the development of new quality productive forces and meet society’s demand for different types of talent, UM has launched four new postgraduate programmes for the new academic year, including the Doctor of Philosophy in Brain and Cognitive Sciences programme, the Doctor of Design in Visual Communication Design programme, the Master of Design in Visual Communication Design programme, and the Master of Science in Fire Safety and Disaster Response programme. During the event, UM awarded scholarships and fellowships to over 800 new students. These included the Grand Lotus Scholarship, Golden Lotus Scholarship, Silver Lotus Scholarship, and First Year Scholarship under the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme, as well as the Lotus Scholarship for Admission Examination, Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programmes, UM PhD Scholarship, and UM PhD Teaching Research Assistantship.

Song also delivered the ‘First Lecture of University’ at the event. For undergraduates, he analysed the features and challenges of transitioning from secondary school to university. He encouraged them to make good use of UM’s learning resources, integrate their learning and living in the residential colleges, join UM sports teams and make use of sports facilities, apply for exchange programmes to broaden their horizons, and respect the differences in language, religion, and culture. For postgraduates, Song pointed out that transitioning from undergraduate to postgraduate studies requires higher levels of analytical skills, responsibility, and self-reliance. They should therefore cultivate interdisciplinary innovation, break down disciplinary boundaries, expand their networks, build a good rapport with their peers and professors, and explore their potential and strengths, in order to enhance their global competitiveness and lay a solid foundation for future academic research and career development.

In addition, UM presented prizes to outstanding students on the Rector’s Honour List, and presented the award of ‘The Most Supportive College to UM National Flag Team’ to Shiu Pong College.

