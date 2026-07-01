Social Security Fund Joins Forces With Community Associations to Promote Awareness of Social Security Welfare Measures

MACAU, July 1 - To further expand social security services to local communities and ensure information reaches residents more effectively, the Social Security Fund recently partnered with the Macao Federation of Trade Unions to host a community outreach event. The initiative introduced welfare measures and application procedures to help residents better understand and protect their rights. The event drew about 700 participants.

The 2026 Wealth Partaking Scheme and the 2026 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System were announced on 15 June, with the request for distribution now open. Under the theme “Clarifying Request for Distribution Procedures, Connecting Residents to Welfare Benefits”, the outreach aimed to provide targeted assistance to those in need. Through interactive quizzes and games, residents were encouraged to engage and deepen their understanding of welfare measures. Consultation booths were set up, and many residents sought information on social security matters. Questions included applications for old-age pensions, the use of funds in government-managed sub-accounts under the Central Provident Fund, and withdrawal procedures. Social Security Fund staff provided on-the-spot guidance and advice.

The Fund stated that the purpose of these community outreach activities is to bring service points closer to residents, making it easier for them to access the most up-to-date and accurate social security information. By engaging directly with the community, it hopes to strengthen communication and ensure that policies are better aligned with residents’ actual needs. Going forward, the Fund will continue to collaborate with community associations, make full use of community networks, and promote broader access to social security services. The aim is to enhance public understanding and trust in the two-tier social security system, thereby supporting its healthy and sustainable development.