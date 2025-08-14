Water and Sanitation manages key dams amid seasonal rainfall predictions

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has adopted a proactive approach by maintaining the Vaal Dam at full capacity until the start of the summer rainy season. This precautionary measure forms part of a broader strategy to safeguard water security and prepare for possible drought conditions. The Department is prioritising sustained high water storage levels in key dams such as the Vaal and Bloemhof, ensuring adequate supply to meet future needs.

This week, DWS reported a further increase in the Vaal Dam’s water level, rising from 106.3% last week to 107.3%. The dam, a vital component of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), is currently storing approximately 2.57 billion cubic metres of water, exceeding its designated full supply volume. This underscores the system’s resilience and capacity to meet the water needs of Gauteng and the Free State.

The sustained high-water levels across the Vaal Dam and other reservoirs are the result of above-normal rainfall earlier in the year combined with effective water resource management during this low-flow season. Under the IVRS framework, inflows are regulated to ensure consistent storage capacity, bolstering the region’s long-term water security.

The IVRS is currently operating at 100.9%, reflecting only a marginal decline from last week’s 101.0%, indicating stability in the system’s performance.

Within the IVRS:

Grootdraai Dam decreased slightly from 99.4% to 98.6%.

Sterkfontein Dam, a crucial reserve for the Vaal Dam, dipped marginally from 99.3% to 99.1%.

Bloemhof Dam fell from 109.2% to 108.4% this week, continuing a gradual decline since May when normal operations resumed.

Notably, this time last year, Bloemhof was at approximately 91%.

Beyond South Africa’s borders, the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which significantly augments the IVRS, recorded mixed results:

Katse Dam dropped from 90.6% to 89.5%.

Mohale Dam showed a marginal decrease from 102.1% to 101.9%, reflecting ongoing stability in cross-border water supply contributions.

Despite current healthy storage levels, the Department urges the public to use water responsibly, as efficient water management remains critical in the face of climate change, population growth, and increasing urban demand.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935/ mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Maria Lebese (Gauteng DWS: Communication on 082 611 9264 / lebesem@dws.gov.za

