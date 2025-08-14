Eastern Cape Government statement on the Quarter 2 labour force Survey results

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has noted the quarter 2 Labour Force Survey Results as released by Statistics South Africa yesterday which reveals that the Eastern Cape recorded a significant employment increase of 89,000 jobs, second only to Gauteng (95,000).

The following sectors were the main drivers of employment growth in the province:

Trade: +59000 jobs

Private Households (Domestic Work): +20,000 jobs

Construction: +21,000 jobs

Agriculture +21 000 jobs

Meanwhile the Community and Social Services jobs and Transport contributed to losses. Despite losses in these sectors, the gains in Trade and Domestic Work were strong enough to result in a positive overall employment outcome for the province which is a welcomed trajectory which we must build on.

While the Eastern Cape saw a notable increase in employment, the unemployment rate showed no significant change, moving only slightly higher from 39.3% to 39.5%. This marginal shift reflects a simultaneous rise in both employment and unemployment, that may be driven several factors including:

Growth in the working-age population, expanding the pool of potential workers.

Increased labour force participation, with more individuals actively seeking work.

Job creation concentrated in a few sectors, notably Trade, Private Households, and Construction, which helped absorb some of the new entrants but not all.

This outcome suggests that while the province is making progress in job creation, the pace is not yet sufficient to significantly reduce unemployment, especially given the growing number of people entering the labour market.

The Provincial Government is working tirelessly to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation as part of addressing unemployment in the province.

Government’s intervention includes job creation initiatives, skills development programs, infrastructure projects, and private sector partnerships, all aimed at stimulating labor- absorptive economic growth and reducing unemployment, especially among our youth.

Over the current term, government’s goal is to increase infrastructure investment, intensified efforts to create a conducive environment for increased investment and job creation, trade and tourism, re-industrialisation, localisation and beneficiation and improved competitiveness through structural reforms.

