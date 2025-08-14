Gianfranco Ferré Residences Unveiled: Waterfront Elegance with Milanese Soul in Ras Al-Khaimah

Gianfranco Ferré Residences by Mira Developments Gianfranco Ferré Residences Gianfranco Ferré Residences in Ras Al-Khaimah Gianfranco Ferré Residences by Mira Developments Gianfranco Ferré Residences

An exceptional waterfront masterpiece at the very tip of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, JAZEERAT AL MARJAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mira Developments and Gianfranco Ferré Home are proud to unveil Gianfranco Ferré Residences – an exceptional waterfront masterpiece at the very tip of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides, these fully furnished, ready-to-move-in homes offer majestic aquatic scenery from nearly every point of view. The tranquil rhythm of the sea is complemented by resort-style amenities and essential everyday services, including concierge, valet parking, in-room dining, and cleaning.Architectural harmony on the edge of the seaWith its distinctive U-shaped design, Gianfranco Ferré Residences captures panoramic views of the ocean. Every unit, whether studio, one, two-or three-bedroom apartment, features floor-to-ceiling windows embracing the serene surroundings. To further enhance this connection to water, select residences feature private terrace pools that open up to calming, uninterrupted views of the sea.Designed in Milan, furnished for the coastAll residences come turn-key ready, furnished with pieces from the latest Gianfranco Ferré Home collection and featuring a full set of luxury household appliances. Crafted in Italy from premium materials and finished in calming palettes, each interior element is designed to evoke both refinement and comfort.Seaside wellness and amenities Gianfranco Ferré Residences at al Marjan island, Ras Al-Khaimah is designed for wellbeing, with gender-separated pools, fitness areas by TechnoGym at the rooftop level and kids leisure zones and a community pool on the ground floor. Additional features include a 5-star residents’ lounge at the lobby, two restaurants, landscaped gardens, and easy access to various water sports.Effortless livingLife at Gianfranco Ferré Residences offers seamless comfort from the moment you arrive. Enjoy hotel-style amenities including complimentary valet parking, attentive concierge services, professional cleaning, and in-room dining - each detail curated to elevate your daily experience. Here, effortless living isn’t just a promise; it’s the everyday reality, allowing residents to focus on what matters most while everything else is taken care of.Rising star of the UAE’s coastal marketHome to the Middle East’s first-ever casino, Al Marjan Island is quickly emerging as one of the UAE’s most attractive lifestyle and investment destinations. Surrounded by luxury resorts such as Address, Fairmont, and Mövenpick and set against a backdrop of white sandy beaches, tranquil mangroves, and mountain panoramas - Gianfranco Ferré Residences stands at the very tip of the island, a new landmark for refined coastal living.

