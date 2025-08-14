Minister Aaron Motsoaledi takes NHI roadshow to KwaZulu-Natal, 14 Aug
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Thursday, 14 August 2025 engage stakeholders in the faith based sector in Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal on the National Health Insurance Act. This session is part of ongoing countrywide roadshow on this health reform to empower South Africans to better understand how the implementation of this legislative reform will meet the healthcare needs of all citizens, especially ordinary people who currently solely depend on underfunded and overburden public health system.
Since the NHI was singed into an Act of Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, a number of stakeholders from various sectors of society, including traditional leaders, trade unions, religious organisations, civil society, youth organisations, etc. have written to the Ministry of Health seeking for exclusive engagements on the NHI Act.
The NHI Act is not just a policy, but a promise of a better, healthier future for every South African.
Members of the media are invited to join the event scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 14 August 2025
Venue: KwanZimela Diocesan Centre - Melmoth, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal
Time: 09h00
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 0724323792
E-mail:Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Sello Lediga
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
