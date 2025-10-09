Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube: Launch of Learning for Life Programme

Programme Director, Ms Akhona Melani;

I stand before you today with mixed emotions. On the one hand, I feel the deep concern of a nation grappling with a crisis of unemployment. Just two days ago, on 30 September, Statistics South Africa revealed that our economy shed 80,000 jobs in the second quarter of this year. That represents a 0.8% decline in employment, leaving only 10.51 million people formally employed in our country.

Behind those numbers are faces of young men and women searching for work, parents struggling to feed families, and graduates who, despite their qualifications, remain without opportunity.

Particularly worrying is the 37% Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET) rate, where young people between 15 and 24 who are Not in Employment, Education or Training. Among them, it is young black women, often from poor urban, peri-urban and rural communities, who bear the heaviest burden.

Programme director, yet on the other hand, I am filled with hope and inspiration, because today we are not only acknowledging the challenge, but we are actively responding to it. We are gathered here to celebrate the launch of the Learning for Life Programme, a shining example of what is possible when the public sector, private sector, and academic institutions work hand in hand.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ), Diageo South Africa, and the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme are showing South Africa and the world that collaboration can change lives. This is not just a launch; it is the continuation of a journey. Last year, the YES Programme achieved a 100% absorption rate; every young person trained was either placed in employment or supported to start a youth-led business.

This partnership connects education to opportunity, talent to industry, and aspiration to achievement. It is not about producing waiters or front-line staff only; it is about producing chefs, creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. It is about building careers, not just filling jobs.

Programme director, let us put this in perspective. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) reminds us that over one-fifth of the world’s youth are NEETs, and in low-income countries, that figure rises above 30%. In Sub-Saharan Africa, nearly 75% of young people work in insecure, informal jobs. These figures highlight that the challenge of youth unemployment in South Africa is not unique, but our response must be uniquely bold. In South Africa, sluggish economic growth and low labour absorption make it even harder for young people to find work.

Often, this is worsened by a skills mismatch: young people have certificates, but not the skills demanded by industry. Even those with tertiary qualifications can find themselves unemployed. In the culinary and hospitality sector, the challenge is especially pronounced. The sector is growing rapidly, yet transformation is slow. Young people, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, often face high barriers to entry. They end up in low-paying entry-level jobs, without pathways to grow into leadership. But to develop a skilled chef takes more than a job; it requires education, mentorship, and opportunity. Our vibrant tourism industry, which contributes nearly 4% of GDP, cannot yield its full potential while so many remain excluded. That is why programmes like Learning for Life matter are about much more than cooking, but about economic inclusion, transformation, and nation- building.

As a government, we are fully aware of our responsibility. We know that we must create an environment where businesses can thrive and where young people can access the opportunities they deserve. That means: investing in infrastructure, reducing red tape, supporting initiatives that employes young people and ensuring policies that support innovation and skills development.

One of our key tools has been the establishment of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) in 2000, under the Skills Development Act of 1998. These 21 SETAs, each serving different industries, were designed to tackle skills shortages and fund training. In hospitality, this responsibility lies with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA). In May this year, CATHSSETA proudly graduated 164 learners from the Occupational Chef Qualification Programme (NQF 5). That milestone reflects progress, but it also tells us we must do even more.

Our task is clear:

Expand access. We are exploring satellite training hubs in townships and rural areas, so that geography is no longer a barrier to opportunity. Simplify access. Many talented youth are excluded by complicated application systems and a lack of digital tools. We must make the process easier and more inclusive. Guarantee opportunities. Training must lead to internships in reputable kitchens, apprenticeships, and meaningful work. Support entrepreneurship. Beyond employment, we must provide seed funding, mentorship, and business development support to those who want to start their own businesses. Track outcomes. Alumni tracking will allow us to refine training, showcase success, and scale what works best.

This is how we will ensure that today’s beneficiaries are not just employees but become employers, innovators, and leaders.

Programme director, allow me now to speak directly to the beneficiaries of this programme, both past and present. You are the heartbeat of today’s celebration. You are here because Diageo, UJ and YES believe in your potential, and because South Africa needs your skills, energy, and creativity. Your stipends mean you can study without fear, but your responsibility is to show up, work hard, sacrifice entertainment and seize the opportunity. The transformation of the hospitality sector and indeed of our nation depends on young people like you stepping forward with courage. Remember there are no short cuts in life. Work hard, sharpen your skills always. Network.

I want you to see yourselves not only as future employees but as future restaurant owners, suppliers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. You must immerse yourselves in the full value chain of the industry, from kitchen to boardroom, from farm to table, so that you can shape it, not just serve it. To our partners, Diageo, the University of Johannesburg, and YES, we express our deepest appreciation. By investing in young people, you are investing in South Africa’s future. You are proving that transformation is not a slogan but a lived reality.

As government, we recommit ourselves to building an environment where such partnerships can flourish. Together, we can rewrite the story of unemployment into one of hope, dignity, and opportunity.

Programme director, funding of tertiary education continues to be a challenge. As we mark 34 years of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme—originally established as TEFSA in 1991—we reaffirm our commitment to accessible, equitable higher education.

NSFAS now supports over 783,000 students across the country, including more than 576,000 at universities and over 206,000 at TVET colleges. Recent innovations such as digital signatures, biometric verification, and AI-driven tools have enhanced the application process, making it more secure and user-friendly.

At the same time, we are undertaking robust governance reforms to restore public confidence and ensure that NSFAS operates with transparency, accountability, and integrity. This is how we build a system that not only funds education but transforms lives. We urge students to grab this opportunity offered by their government for the acquisition of tertiary qualifications as we work to build a better country.

In closing, ladies and gentlemen, this programme is more than a launch. It is a model for systemic change. It is proof that when we pool our resources and align our efforts, we can change the trajectory of a generation. To the young people here today: your future is in your hands, and your country is rooting for you. Rise, take the opportunity, and build not only your own lives but also the future of South Africa.

I thank you.

