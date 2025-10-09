Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Inter-District Science Olympiad KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Makhathini, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education Director: Curriculum, Further Education and Training (FET).

Ms. Ngcobo, provincial coordinator for Physical Sciences.

District Directors.

Further Education and Training (FET) Chief Education Specialists.

Learners and educators.

Distinguished guests.

Ladies and gentlemen

Good day to you all.

Let me begin by commending all the organisers of this event. The organisers of the other events that build up to this main event – the Grade 12s from the local 6 districts – I thank you as well for your hard work in arranging this event this weekend. I am told that this is the 10th year that this event has been held to support and prepare the Grade 12s for their very important National Senior Certificate examinations.

This excellent work needs to be recognised, celebrated, and encouraged. The Grade 12s who are here should be congratulated and celebrated for being selected to be part of this science Olympiad event. You were all hand-selected, and, because of that, you are all winners in your own right.

I say, well done for your hard work and excellence. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation is the champion of getting the country to value the importance of science, but also get as many young people as possible to consider careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). We need to build a strong cohort of young professionals in research, who will not only make new scientific and technological discoveries but also help innovate to produce new products that will give our country a competitive edge and grow our economy.

I believe that the future scientists who can become our next Einstein are in this room; all you need is to unleash the potential and talents in you towards STEM subjects. Luckily enough, in our communities, we have individuals like those of you who are behind this event, who are providing that kind of support. However, we need to acknowledge that this kind of support is needed even at your higher education level so that you can transition into post-school study life, from next year. A mechanism needs to be established for routinely checking in with you to see how you are coping with your new learning environment. It is my view that such follow-up checks would work well if they were done by those of you, the educators, who worked closely with them in their final school year.

And I urge you to keep in touch with your matriculants, particularly during their first year of tertiary education.

Place to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics

South Africa has a total of 26 universities, some of which are traditional, others comprehensive, and others are universities of technology. You can study science, technology, and mathematics at any of the 26 universities. Some of the traditional and all of the comprehensive universities of technology offer engineering courses and qualifications.

We have universities in all nine provinces, and access to these has improved significantly over the past 20 years. When you complete your studies, you will be on your way to being a scientist, engineer, engineering technologist, or technician. Please note that there are other requirements to be met after graduation to be a professional scientist or a professional engineer, as well as a registered engineering technologist or technician.

Let me mention a few important STEM professional careers that South Africa needs.

Mining and minerals

South Africa is a country with plenty of mineral resources. In the north of our country, we have a unique area called the Bushveld Igneous Complex, where some of the rarest mineral deposits on earth are found and mined, namely platinum, palladium, rhodium, and chromium, to name a few. Possible careers as geologists are essential to help with surveying to find the deposits. Other career fields include those of mining, chemical, metallurgical, and process engineering, to name a few.

Astronomy and radio astronomy

South Africa is the host of the world’s biggest radio telescope, known as the Square Kilometer Array (SKA). This is a massive infrastructure project that was erected in the Northern Cape. This instrument is able to perceive and receive large amounts of data from outer space from the outer corners of the universe. Jobs associated with this project include data scientists, various engineers, technicians, and technologists. It is not only erecting the telescopic receivers but also the maintenance thereof over the next decades. Radio astronomers and other physicists are also needed. In Sutherland, Northern Cape, is the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT), which is the biggest of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Again, astronomers, engineers, and technicians are needed.

Transport infrastructure

South Africa has more than 150 000 kilometers of tarred roads. These roads are in constant need of repair, rebuilding, and improvement as the pressure on the roads increases. Careers associated with this industry include various engineers, land surveyors, construction managers, and many related jobs.

We also have an extensive rail network, which is also in need of repairs, rebuilding, and maintenance. There are thousands of kilometres of rail, trains, and other infrastructure like diesel locomotives that require building, maintaining, and operating. Various engineers, like transport, mechanical, electrical, signal, and telecommunications, are required. The South African aviation industry, besides pilots, also needs various engineers and air traffic controllers to manage the airports and keep everyone safe on the ground and in the air.

Biodiversity and pharmaceutical industry

South Africa is very rich in plant and animal diversity. Did you know that South Africa has more than 26 000 plant species, of which close to 10 000 are only found in our country – that is, they are indigenous to South Africa, which means they are originally from here.

This makes us a very special place to be. Many international tourists come to South Africa to see, experience our Fauna (animals) and Flora (plants). The careers associated with biodiversity include environmental science and management; botany and zoology, to name a few. Did you know that most medications come from plants? This means that with South Africa being so rich in plant life, research is being done on many of them to find cures for various diseases. As South Africa is very rich in indigenous knowledge of plants, it is very interesting for scientists to explore the plants usually used by traditional health practitioners, herbalists, and those using home remedies based on plants. There are careers in botany, biotechnology, biochemistry, chemistry, and pharmaceutical research.

Science councils and national facilities

The DSTI emphasises that research is a crucial part of our country’s efforts to be at the cutting edge of scientific developments. The department and the government as a whole invest in research, which is done at all 26 universities. After scientists are trained at universities, some of them become researchers at science councils.

These include the following: the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the Medical Research Council (MRC), the Council for Mineral Technology (MINTEK), the Council for Geoscience, and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). In addition to these science councils, we also have some national facilities that focus on nuclear medicine, biodiversity, astronomy, and the environment.

For those who love agriculture, we have agricultural sciences; in the energy field, we have electrical engineering; regarding water, there’s water engineering. We are waiting for you, the young talent of these six districts of KZN, to explore the many opportunities available to you.

In closing, I would like to wish all of you, your teachers, and parents the very best for the upcoming National Senior Certificate examinations starting later this month. I am confident that you will do well and achieve your goals. A special thanks to all the teachers, subject advisors, and organisers of the event. I wish you a wonderful day and hope that many of you will be receiving awards today.

Thank you



#GovZAUpdates