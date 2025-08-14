Presidency briefs media on President’s public programme, 14 Aug
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Thursday, 14 August 2025 host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s diary programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 14 August 2025
Time: 17h00 (Media arrival at 16h00)
Venue: Union Buildings
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za
Media following remotely can text their questions to Sydwell Mabasa on 0767913688. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
